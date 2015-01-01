पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:निरस्त हुए 5 प्रवेश में से खाली हुई एक सीट के लिए 8 आवेदन

शाजापुर4 घंटे पहले
  • आदेश के बाद भी रविवार को नहीं खोला लॉ कॉलेज

उच्च शासन ने चौथे चरण की प्रवेश प्रक्रिया को बेहद गंभीरता से लेते हुए अपने आदेश में पहले ही बताया था कि रविवार को भी प्रदेश के कॉलेजों में प्रवेश प्रक्रिया चालू रहेगी। इसके बावजूद बीते रविवार को लॉ कॉलेज में ताला लगा रहा। इस कारण 60 में से एक सीट पर कॉलेज में छात्रा अपना एडमिशन रद्द कराने के लिए परेशान होती रही। सोमवार को एडमिशन रद्द किया गया। जबकि रविवार को लीड कॉलेज खुला था।

एबीवीपी के जिला संयोजक आकाश शर्मा ने बताया कि शासन ने सभी कॉलेजों को अपने आदेश में साफ तौर पर लिखा है कि रविवार को भी प्रवेश प्रक्रिया का कोई भी काम बंद नहीं होगा। इसके बाद भी लॉ कॉलेज में ताले डाले हुए थे और रविवार को ही कॉलेज की 60 में से एक सीट पर छात्रा ज्योति डाबी अपना एडमिशन रद्द कराने पहुंची थी। उसका तर्क यह था कि हमें जानकारी यह थी कि रविवार को भी कॉलेज खुला रहेगा।

इसके बाद जिला संयोजक शर्मा ने छुट्टी पर गए कॉलेज प्राचार्य एमके कनेरिया को फोन लगाया तो उन्होंने बताया कि मैं अभी अवकाश पर हूं। संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिलने पर अतिरिक्त उच्च शिक्षा संचालक उज्जैन संभाग डॉ. आर.सी. जाटव को फोन लगाने के बाद रविवार दोपहर 12.30 बजे कॉलेज खोला लेकिन प्रवेश समिति का कोई भी सदस्य मौजूद नहीं था। इस कारण ज्योति ने सोमवार को अपना एडमिशन रद्द करवाया।

एक सीट पर 8 आवेदन

लॉ कॉलेज में छात्रा ज्योति डाबी के एडमिशन रद्द करवाने पर एक सीट फिर से रिक्त हो गई। इसके आवेदन सोमवार को कॉलेज द्वारा लिए गए। इसमें 8 छात्रों द्वारा आवेदन किया गया। इसमें 64 प्रतिशत अंक प्राप्त चिराग जैन का एडमिशन किया गया।

सेकंड और फाइनल सेमेस्टर के विद्यार्थी नहीं हुए प्रमोट

10 नवंबर तक नवीन विद्यार्थियों के चौथे चरण के प्रवेश प्रक्रिया के साथ-साथ सेकंड और फाइनल सेमेस्टर के विद्यार्थियों को अगली कक्षा में प्रमोट किया जाना है लेकिन लिंक ओपन नहीं होने से इन विद्यार्थियों का अगली कक्षा में प्रवेश नहीं हुआ।

इसके बाद 30 नवंबर तक सेकंड तथा फाइनल ईयर के विद्यार्थी फीस भरकर अपना एडमिशन पुख्ता करेंगे। मंगलवार को प्रवेश प्रक्रिया का अंतिम दिन रहेगा। लॉ कॉलेज की प्रभारी प्राचार्य प्रो. मीना वागड़े के मुताबिक कॉलेज की 60 सीटों पर एडमिशन हो गए थे, इसलिए कॉलेज बंद था। सेकंड और फाइनल सेमेस्टर के विद्यार्थियों को अगली कक्षा में प्रमोट करने के लिए हम यूनिवर्सिटी में बात कर रहे हैं।

