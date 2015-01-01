पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदमाशों के हौसले बुलंद:कसेरा बाजार में महिला के गले से सोने की चेन झपटी

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बदमाश को पकड़ना तो दूर पहचान तक नहीं कर पाई पुलिस

शहर में लगातार संदिग्धों के दिखाई देने की घटनाएं सामने आने के बाद भी पुलिस अलर्ट नहीं हुई। नतीजतन गुरुवार रात 9 बजे कसेरा बाजार क्षेत्र में पति के साथ कपड़े खरीदने आई महिला के गले से अज्ञात बदमाश सोने की चेन झपटकर भाग गया।

जानकारी के अनुसार ज्योति नगर निवासी चंदा अपने पति पुरुषोत्तम मुंडला के साथ गुरुवार रात कसेरा बाजार स्थित कपड़े की दुकान पर खरीदारी करने आई थी। इसी दौरान पल्सर बाइक से आए युवक ने महिला के गले से सोने की चेन झपट ली।

पति-पत्नी कुछ समझ पाते इसके पहले ही बदमाश लोगों की पहुंच से दूर होकर भाग खड़ा हुआl वारदात के बाद कसेरा बाजार में शोरगुल मचने पर भीड़ इकट्ठा हो गई, लेकिन आरोपी युवक किसी के हाथ नहीं लगा। मुंडला दंपती ने कोतवाली थाने पहुंचकर इसकी रिपोर्ट कोतवाली टीआई के समक्ष दर्ज कराई हैl

ज्ञात रहे चैन स्नैचिंग की वारदात होने के दो दिन पहले भी शहर के दो अलग-अलग स्थानों पर संदिग्धों के दिखाई देने की घटना सामने आई थी। इसमें बाल वीर हनुमान मंदिर वजीरपुरा क्षेत्र के लोगों ने तो लाठियां लेकर पुराना अस्पताल के वीरान पड़े हिस्से में सर्चिंग भी की थी, लेकिन उस दौरान भी पुलिस ने इस मामले को गंभीरता से नहीं लिया।

इसके अलावा लालघाटी थाना क्षेत्र के आदर्श नवीन नगर में भी दो संदिग्ध युवकों को एक महिला ने टोक कर भगा दिया था। इसके पहले भी इसी क्षेत्र में एक संदिग्ध बदमाश कमलेश भावसार की घर की छत पर चढ़ गया था। शोर-शराबा होने पर वह छत से कूदकर भाग निकला था।

इधर मामले में कोतवाली टीआई उदयसिंह अलावा के मुताबिक चेन स्नेचिंग का प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपी की पहचान के लिए आसपास के सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखे जा रहे हैं।

