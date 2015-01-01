पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:अपहृत नाबालिग को गुजरात से बरामद किया

शाजापुर39 मिनट पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव की नाबालिग लड़की काे आरोपी युवक बहला फुसलाकर अपहरण कर लिया था। इसकी रिपाेर्ट दर्ज हाेने के बाद पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक की पड़ताल शुरू कर नाबालिग लड़की को गुजरात के मोरबी से बरामद कर लिया है।

अकोदिया थाना टीआई ए.के. शेषा ने बताया कि अपहरण के मामले में एसडीओपी शुजालपुर वी.एस. द्विवेदी के आदेश से टीम गठित कर मुखबिर की सूचना पर एएसआई लखनलाल वर्मा, आरक्षक रामबहादुर सिंह आदि को परिजनों के साथ मोरबी रवाना किया। पुलिस को देखकर आरोपी लड़की को लेकर भागने लगा। जिसे पुलिस द्वारा पकड़ा गया। आरोपी गजेंद्र के कब्जे से नाबालिग को बरामद की गई।

आरोपी को धारा 363, 366, 376, 343 आईपीसी तथा 5 एल 6 पॉक्सो एक्ट में गिरफ्तार कर कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। कार्रवाई में टीआई अवधेशकुमार शेषा, एसआई जया सुनेरी, एएसआई वर्मा, आरक्षक सिंह, महिला आरक्षक ऋतु कुशवाह, मनीषा राजपूत की भूमिका रही।

