कार्रवाई:कोरोना को हल्के में लेने वालों के विरुद्ध प्रशासन सख्त, 57 लोगों के चालान बनाए

शाजापुर4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना के बढ़ते खतरे को देख अब तक सुस्त बैठा प्रशासन रविवार को हरकत में आया। प्रशासन ने कोरोना वायरस को हल्के में लेकर मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों के विरुद्ध जिलेभर में चालानी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी।

इतना ही नहीं प्रशासन ने अब हर दिन 2 घंटे सार्वजनिक स्थानों व सड़कों पर बिना मास्क पहनने वालों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई करने का प्लान बनाया है। इसी के तहत रविवार को तहसीलदार शाजापुर डॉ. मुन्ना अड़ के नेतृत्व में टीम सुबह थोक सब्ज़ी मंडी पहुंची।

इसके बाद दिन में ट्रैफिक पाइंट सहित अन्य स्थानों पर बिना मास्क वाले 57 लोगों पर चालानी कार्रवाई करते हुए 4700 रुपए की वसूली की। इसी तरह शुजालपुर, मक्सी, गुलाना, बेरछा में भी सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों के विरुद्ध राजस्व, नगरीय निकाय और पुलिस विभाग द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से चालानी कार्रवाई की गई है।

मजाक बनी कार्रवाई

रविवार शाम 5 बजे तक 35 से 40 लोगों के 100 रुपए तक चालान बनाए लेकिन इस की कार्रवाई भी सिर्फ आम लोगों के लिए दिखाई दी। प्रभावशाली लोगों को अधिकारियों ने या तो नजर अंदाज कर दिया या अल्टीमेटम देकर छोड़ दिया। कार्रवाई के दौरान एक डॉक्टर ही बगैर मास्क के बाइक से निकलते दिखाई दिए। मौजूद अधिकारियों ने उन्हें देखकर बात भी की, लेकिन बगैर चालान के छोड़ दिया।

