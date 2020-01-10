पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्राइवेट स्कूल:1 साल तक दुष्कर्म के बाद बंधक बेटी को छुड़ाने पहुंची महिला, तब तक नाबालिग बन चुकी थी मां

शाजापुर13 घंटे पहले
  • प्राइवेट स्कूल के शिक्षक की करतूत, चाय बनाने के बहाने घर बुलाकर ज्यादती, पत्नी की तरह रखने का झांसा

पुलिस अधिकारी बनने का सपना देख रही एक नाबालिग बीते एक साल से नारकीय जीवन जी रही थी। पहले उसके पड़ोसी युवक निजी स्कूल के शिक्षक ने 16 वर्षीय नाबालिग को चाय बनाने के बहाने घर बुलाकर ज्यादती की। फिर अपराध छुपाने के लिए समाज का दबाव बनाकर पत्नी की तरह रखने का कहकर आरोपी युवक ने उसे बंधक बनाकर रख लिया। गर्भ ठहरने के बाद आरोपी शिक्षक युवक ने अपनी ही पत्नी के दस्तावेज के आधार पर सरकारी अस्पताल में डिलीवरी करा ली। इसके बाद न तो बच्चे को टीके लगवाए और नहीं पीड़िता पर ध्यान दिया। एक साल में नाबालिग की जिंदगी नर्क हो गई।

मामले का खुलासा तब हुआ जब उसने मौका मिलते ही अपनी मां को पूरी कहानी सुना दी और मां पुलिस लेकर उसे छुड़वाने पहुंची। मामला सुनेरा थाने क्षेत्र का है। जांच करने पहुंची कोतवाली थाने की महिला एसआई प्रेमलता खत्री ने बताया कि नाबालिग के अनुसार शादीशुदा शिक्षक सचिन धाकड़ ने 10 अक्टूबर 2019 को घर के सामने रहने वाली नाबालिग लड़की को चाय बनाने के लिए बुलाया और उसके साथ कुकर्म किया। इतना ही नहीं उसने लड़की को धमकाया कि मुंह खोला तो पूरे परिवार को खत्म कर देगा।

चार माह बाद लड़की की तबीयत बिगड़ने पर माता-पिता को पता चला कि उनकी बेटी गर्भवती है। इस पर पीड़िता के माता-पिता ने थाने में शिकायत भी की, लेकिन मौके पर पहुंचे दबंगों ने सामाजिक स्तर पर मामला हल करने का दबाव बनाते हुए प्रकरण दर्ज नहीं होने दिया। बदले में लड़की को आरोपी की पत्नी का दर्जा देने का आश्वासन दिया, पर ऐसा कुछ हुआ नहीं। हालांकि रविवार देर शाम आरोपी शिक्षक सचिन धाकड़ पर सुनेरा पुलिस ने ज्यादती सहित पॉक्सो एक्ट प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया है। प्रकरण दर्ज होते ही आरोपी फरार हो गया। लड़की अपने माता-पिता के पास है।

आरोप : अपराध छुपाने के लिए आगे आए सामाजिक पदाधिकारी
लड़की के पिता ने थाने पहुंचकर अपने ही समाज के कई वरिष्ठों पर भी गंभीर आरोप लगाए। पिता ने बताया कि बेटी के साथ हुई ज्यादती का पता लगते ही बेटी को लेकर सुनेरा थाने पर पहुंचकर घटना पुलिस को बताई। मामले में बयान ही दर्ज हो रहे थे कि समाज के दबंग लोगों ने धमकाना शुरू कर दिया। समाज के इन पदाधिकारियों ने आश्वासन दिया था कि आरोपी सचिन उनकी बेटी को पत्नी की तरह अपने घर में रखेगा। लेकिन पीड़िता के माता-पिता को यह नहीं मालूम था कि उनके चुप रहने से बेटी का जीवन नारकीय बन जाएगा।

पीडि़ता के माता-पिता ने की थी मध्यस्थता की बात
इधर पीड़िता के पिता ने जिन समाज के वरिष्ठों पर धमकाने का आरोप लगाया है, उनका कहना है कि पीड़िता के माता-पिता के कहने पर ही हमने मध्यस्थता की थी। पूर्व सरपंच सुखराम धाकड़ ने बताया नाबालिग के माता-पिता ही मध्यस्थता के लिए हमारे घर आए थे। उनकी ही रजामंदी से मंदिर में दोनों का विवाह भी कर दिया गया। अब एक साल बाद ऐसा क्यों किया यह समझ के परे है।

आरोपी की पत्नी के दस्तावेज पर कराई डिलीवरी
दुष्कर्म के बाद पीड़िता की मुसीबतें तब और बढ़ गई, जब वह गर्भवती हो गई। गाय-भैंस बांधने वाले कमरे में ही उसके रहने की जगह थी। डिलीवरी का समय आया तो आरोपी ने अपनी पहली पत्नी के दस्तावेज पर ही प्रसव करा लिया। बच्चे को न तो कोई टीका लगाया और न पीड़िता पर ध्यान दिया। नवजात और लड़की को एक बार फिर मवेशियों के कमरे बंधक बनाकर रखा गया। कमरे में इंफेक्शन होने से नवजात की तबीयत बिगड़ी तो पीड़िता ने मोबाइल की जुगाड़ लगाकर अपने पिता को पूरा घटनाक्रम बताया। पुलिस डायल 100 के साथ आरोपी के घर पहुंची और लड़की को उसकी कैद से निकालकर थाने लाई।

