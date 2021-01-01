पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ा खुलासा:निजी जमीन का तर्क आने के बाद एक बार फिर से सीमांकन कराएगा राजस्व विभाग

शाजापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • मामला चीलर नदी की सूरत बिगाड़ने का
  • भराव के लिए रायल्टी ली, अनुमति से ज्यादा खनन कर किया भंडारण

चीलर नदी की सूरत बिगाड़ने के मामले में शुक्रवार को बड़ा खुलासा हुआ। अफसरों की आंखों में धूल झोंकने के लिए पहले मुरम खनन करने खनिज विभाग से अनुमति ली। इसके बाद रात में इतना खनन किया कि मौके पर पहुंचे खनिज अधिकारियों की आंखें तनी रह गई।

अधिकारियों के मुताबिक भंडारण देखकर ही अंदाजा लग गया कि खनन के दौरान धांधली की गई है। पटवारी के प्रतिवेदन के बाद अब खनिज विभाग ने भी अपनी अलग से जांच शुरू करने के साथ नोटिस देने की तैयारी कर ली। ज्ञात रहे पटवारी द्वारा बनाए प्रतिवेदन में उक्त जमीन निजी होने की बातें सामने आई थी। इसे शाजापुर के रामचंद्र ने पचोर के रामेश्वर को बेचना बताया गया। इसमें सीमांकन कर चूना लाइन डाली गई और भराव कर दिया। मामले का खुलासा होने के चार दिनों बाद भी राजस्व विभाग के अफसर यह तय नहीं कर पाए कि उक्त जमीन का कितना हिस्सा सरकारी है और कितना निजी भूमि का। ऐसे में तहसीलदार द्वारा एक बार फिर से जमीन का सीमांकन कराने के निर्देश दे दिए हैं।

नदी के किनारों की सरकारी जमीन के नियम भी रखे ताक में
सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण की बड़ी योजना बनाई थी। नियमानुसार छोटी-बड़ी नदियों के अलग-अलग मान से सरकारी जमीन की सीमा तय की जाती है, पर चीलर नदी को लेकर नियम को पूरी तरह ताक में रख दिया। कुछ नदियों के 100 मीटर तक निर्माण की अनुमति नहीं होती पर वाटर वर्क्स के पीछे से गुजरी नदी के किनारों को छूते हुए पक्के निर्माण कर दिए गए। नदी के इस हिस्से में भी नियमों को ताक में रख करीब 150 मीटर से ज्यादा हिस्से में मुरम डाल दी गई।

मापदंड से ज्यादा खनन की स्थिति में देंगे नाेटिस
सांपखेड़ा क्षेत्र में खनन के लिए परमिशन दी गई थी, लेकिन मौके पर जो भंडारण दिखाई दिया, उसे देखकर धांधली का अंदाजा लग रहा है। इसकी जांच के लिए मापदंड तैयार किया जा रहा है। तय मापदंड से ज्यादा खनन की स्थिति में नोटिस दिया जाएगा। -आरएस उईके, जिला खनिज अधिकारी शाजापुर

