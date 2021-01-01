पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ा खुलासा:मुंबई की होटल में वेटर रहे अरबाज ने गैंग बनाई, वाहन चोरी कर गिरवर तालाब की झाड़ियों में छुपाता था, नहीं बिकने पर पार्ट्स बेचे

शाजापुर6 घंटे पहले
शहर में चोरी हो रही बाइकों के मामले में मंगलवार कोतवाली पुलिस ने बड़ा खुलासा किया। बाइक चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले कंजर गिरोह नहीं, बल्कि शहर के युवा ही निकले। पुलिस ने मुखबिर की सूचना पर कार्रवाई करते हुए ढाई लाख रुपए कीमत की 6 दोपहिया वाहनों सहित चार युवकों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

मुख्य आरोपी मुंबई की एक होटल में वेटर का काम करता था, उसने शहर आकर पहले गैंग बनाई और चोरी की वारदात के बाद वाहनों को गिरवर तालाब की झाड़ियों में छुपा देते थे। यह बात भी सामने आई कि जो वाहन बिक नहीं पाते ताे उनके पार्ट्स अलग-अलग कर बेच देते थे। कोतवाली थाने पर एसडीओपी दीपा डोडबे ने खुलासा करते हुए बताया कि पिछले दिनों मुखबिर से सूचना मिलने पर संदिग्ध युवक की जानकारी जुटाई।

पूछताछ में युवक ने अपना नाम अरबाज बताया। पहले तो युवक गुमराह करता रहा, लेकिन सूचना संकलन के आरक्षक जसवंत जाटव और कपिल नागर ने पूर्व में हुई चोरियों के वीडियो फुटेज व अन्य साक्ष्यों की मदद से चोरी की गई बाइकों के बारे में अरबाज को बताया तो वह टूट गया।

इसके बाद आरोपी की निशानदेही पर देवास और शाजापुर से 4 स्कूटी और 2 बाइकें और तीन अन्य साथी आमिर, जुबेर पिता सुलतान और जुबेर पिता जाहिद को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया। कार्रवाई के दौरान टीआई उदयसिंह अलावा, प्रधान आरक्षक गोविंद सिंह और चालक आरक्षक रामदयाल (बंटी) श्रीवास्तव की भूमिका भी अहम रही।

इनके मिले चोरी गए वाहन

ज्ञात रहे महेशचंद्र पिता कुंजीलाल त्रिवेदी निवासी नीमवाड़ी, अखिलेश भाटिया निवासी काशीनगर, फरियादी राजीव पिता चांदमल चौधरी सहित तीन अन्य फरियादियों के दोपहिया वाहन 5 माह के दौरान इन युवाओं ने चुरा लिए थे।

