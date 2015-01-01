पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ujjain
  Shajapur
  • Area Under The District: Sugarcane Sold In 10 Rupees Sold For 60 Rupees, More Water For Irrigation, More Area For Long term Crop

अवधि:जिले से रकबा खत्म :10 में बिकने वाला गन्ना 60 रुपए में बिका,सिंचाई के लिए ज्यादा पानी, ज्यादा लंबी अवधि की फसल होने से जिले में रकबा न के बराबर

शाजापुरएक घंटा पहले
जिले में गन्ना फसल का रकबा खत्म होने के बाद हालत यह है कि दिवाली पूजन के लिए भी गन्ना अन्य प्रदेशों से मंगाया जा रहा है। ऐसे में जो गन्ना कभी 10 रुपए में मिलता था वह 60 से 80 रुपए तक मिल रहा है। व्यापारियों को बताया है कि अन्य प्रदेशों से गन्ना मंगवाने के कारण महंगा हुआ है। जिले में पोलाय कलां, अवंतिपुर बड़ोदिया और कालापीपल में गन्ने की खेती होती थी लेकिन पानी की कमी और मक्सी, सीहोर की शुगर मिलें बंद होने से किसानों ने गन्ने की खेती ही बंद कर दी। वर्तमान में अभी केवल कालापीपल तहसील में कुछ लोगों द्वारा गन्ने की खेती की जाती है। पिछले 5 से 6 साल गन्ना बाहर से मंगवाया जा रहा है। शुगर मिलें बंद कृषि उपसंचालक आरपीएस नायक बताते हैं कि जिले में दो-तीन वर्षों से पानी की कमी नहीं है पर इसके पहले पानी की कमी होने के कारण किसानों ने गन्ने की खेती छोड़ दी। क्योंकि इसमें 8 से 10 बार सिंचाई करना पड़ती है। यह लंबी फसल है। इतने समय और सिंचाई में किसान दो फसल ले लेता है। मक्सी में शकर कारखाने में गन्ना बेचने वालों की लाइन कनासिया नाका से लेकर मुख्य थाने तक लगती थी। इससे रोड लंबे समय के लिए जाम भी रहता था लेकिन रकबा कम होने की वजह से मक्सी और सीहोर की शुगर फैक्ट्री बंद हो गई।

