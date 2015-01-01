पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानलेवा हमले का मामला:दूसरे कर्मचारियों से लेता रहा जानकारी, इसी कारण शंका के घेरे में आया बबलू

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • व्यापारी के घर अकेली वृद्धा पर जानलेवा हमले का मामला

कोतवाली थाने से महज 200 मीटर की दूरी पर घर में अकेली वृद्धा महिला पर हुए जानलेवा हमला के मामले में पुलिस ने मंगलवार को खुलासा कर दिया। संदेही के रूप में पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े व्यापारी सुशील अग्रवाल के नौकर बबलू बरगुंडा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

सूत्रों के अनुसार वारदात में आरोपी की पहचान नहीं होने के बाद भी महज तीन दिनों मे ही पुलिस ने न सिर्फ आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया, बल्कि वारदात के कारणों का खुलासा कर दिया। एसडीओपी दीपा डोडबे के अनुसार वारदात के अगले ही दिन आरोपी युवक दूसरे कर्मचारियों से फोन लगाकर जानकारी लेता रहा।

इसी बात को लेकर वह पुलिस की शंका के घेरे मे आ गया। मामले में जानकारी देते हुए एसडीओपी डोडबे ने बताया कि आरोपी युवक को गिरफ्तार कर पूछताछ की गई तो उसने अपना जुर्म स्वीकार कर लिया। जिसे बुधवार को न्यायालय में पेश किया जाएगा।

आरोपी युवक से पुलिस ने वारदात में उपयोग किए चाकू सहित उसके पहने हुए कपड़े जब्त कर लिए हैं। इधर, कोतवाली टीआई ने बबूल की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर बताया कि कोतवाली टीम के आरक्षक प्रदीप सिकरवार और कृष्णपाल ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज के जरिए उसकी पहचान कर ली थी। इसी दौरान आरोपी बबलू अन्य कर्मचारियों को फोन कर पुलिस कार्रवाई की पूछताछ कर रहा था।

यह जानकारी मिलने के बाद वह शंका के घेरे में आ गया। खुलासे में इनकी रही अहम भूमिका- खुलासा करने वाली टीम में महिला एसआई प्रेमलता खत्री, आरक्षक कृष्ण पाल, आरक्षक प्रदीप सिकरवार, शैलेंद्र शर्मा, चालक आरक्षक जगदीश, रामदयाल और कपिल नागर की अहम भूमिका रही।

सरिया व्यापारी बोला- हर बार मदद की
पुलिस द्वारा किए गए खुलासा के बाद सरिया व्यापारी ने बबलू की इस बात को सिरे से नकार दिया कि उसने बबलू की मदद नहीं की। बबलू द्वारा इस तरह की वारदात करने की बात पर यकीन नहीं हो रहा। उसकी हर बार मदद की, उसकी बाइक चोरी हो जाने के बाद भी उसे हर स्तर से मदद की। वह कई बार बीच में काम भी छोड़कर चला गया था।

एक जैसे हुलिए वाले चार युवकों से की पूछताछ

थाने से महज 200 मीटर की दूरी पर हुई यह वारदात पुलिस के लिए बड़ी चुनौती बनी हुई थी। इसे लेकर एसपी पंकज श्रीवास्तव ने मामले का जल्द खुलासा करने के निर्देश दे दिए थे। इस पर एएसपी आरएस प्रजापति और एसडीओपी दीपा डोडबे के मार्गदर्शन में कोतवाली टीआई उदयसिंह अलावा ने एक टीम बनाकर पड़ताल शुरू कर दी। इस दौरान पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी में दिखाई दिए फुटेज जैसे हुलिए वाले करीब चार से पांच युवकों से पूछताछ की। इसी दौरान टीम को बबलू की जानकारी हाथ लग गई थी।

