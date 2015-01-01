पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चीलर नदी पर माफिया की नजर:वाटर वर्क्स के पीछे नदी गहरीकरण के नाम पर किनारों से निकालते रहे रेत, यहीं से अवैध कॉलोनी वालों को सप्लाई

शाजापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • बारिश थमने के बाद जंगल क्षेत्र में स्टाॅक भी किया, नदी किनारे 100-100 फीट लंबे गड्ढे दिखे

रेत खनन नीति ठेके पर होने के बाद अब स्थानीय रेत माफिया की नजर शहर की चीलर नदी पर पड़ने लगी है। बारिश थमने के बाद से ही रेत माफिया ने नदी के किनारों को खोदना शुरू कर दिया। हर दिन पांच से सात ट्रॉलियां रेत निकालकर आसपास की अवैध कॉलोनियों में भवन निर्माण कराने वाले लोगों को बेच दी।

खास बात यह है कि अवैध कारोबार को लेकर खनिज विभाग और नगर पालिका को भनक तक नहीं है। रेत से भरी ट्राॅलियां खेतों के रास्ते निकलते देख जब किसानों को उन्हें रोका तो रेत माफिया ने कुछ को यह कहकर चुप कर दिया कि नपा की ओर से नदी गहरीकरण कर रहे हैं, तो कुछ को 30-40 हजार रुपए भी देना पड़े।

अवैध रेत खनन का मामला सामने आने के बाद भास्कर ने नदी क्षेत्र में पड़ताल की तो नजारा चिंताजनक दिखा। रेत माफिया ने नदी के एक हिस्से में 100-100 फीट लंबे गड्ढे खोद दिए थे। कुछ स्थानों पर रेत का स्टाॅक भी दिखा।

खनन के लिए जेसीबी और ट्रैक्टरों को नदी किनारे तक पहुंचाने के लिए झाड़ियों और पेड़ों को काट दिया। यह सब बारिश बाद से ही शुरू हो गया था। क्षेत्र के एक किसान ने नाम नहीं छापने की शर्त पर बताया कि रेत निकालने के इस खेल में राजनीति से जुड़े और हिस्ट्रीशीटर जैसे लोगों की बड़ी भूमिका है। उन्होंने डेढ़ माह पहले तक यहां से बड़ी मात्रा में रेत निकालकर आसपास के क्षेत्र में ही बेच दी।

कुछ को डराया, कुछ को रुपए देकर चुप किया : भास्कर पड़ताल में पता चला कि रेत माफिया ने नदी से रेत निकालने के लिए बड़े स्तर पर तैयारी कर रखी थी। आपराधिक मामले से जुड़े लोगों ने कुछ किसानों को डरा-धमका कर चुप करा दिया, जबकि राजनीति से जुड़े कुछ लोगों ने नदी किनारे खेती करने वाले कुछ किसानों को 30-40 हजार रुपए भी दिए। बता दें कि उक्त अवैध खनन नगर पालिका के वाटर वर्क्स के पीछे ही हो रहा था। इसे लेकर नपा कर्मचारियों और खनन करने वाले कुछ लोगों के बीच बहस होने के बाद यहां से खनन बंद कर दिया गया।

खनिज विभाग के अफसरों को भनक तक नहीं

जिला मुख्यालय पर बैठक कर जिले की कई खदानों पर नजर रखने वाले खनिज विभाग के अधिकारियों को शहरी क्षेत्र में अवैध खनन की जानकारी ही नहीं थी। खनिज विभाग के जिला अधिकारी रामसिंह उइके के अनुसार शहरी क्षेत्र की चीलर नदी में कोई खदान नहीं है, यदि यहां से अवैध खनन होता पाया गया तो कार्रवाई करेंगे। इधर नगर पालिका सीएमओ भूपेंद्र कुमार दीक्षित ने भी नदी गहरीकरण जैसी किसी भी गतिविधि होने से साफ मना कर दिया।

रेत ठेकेदार से जुड़े बल्लू का कारनामा

रेत खनन नीति-2019 के बाद से ही ठेकेदार के कर्मचारियों ने जिलेभर में चुंगी नाके लगा दिए। सारंगपुर के ठेकेदार से जुड़े शहर के बल्लू नामक युवक ने ही चीलर नदी से अवैध खनन की शुरुआत की थी। पहले भी इस नदी के पतोली क्षेत्र में भी अवैध खनन किया गया था।

बताया जा रहा है कि इस बार भी बल्लू ने ही वाटर वर्क्स के पीछे से रेत निकालने के लिए क्षेत्र के किसानों से 40 हजार रुपए में सौदा किया था। इसके लिए 15 हजार रुपए एडवांस भी दे दिया। हालांकि नदी में पानी और कीचड़ ज्यादा होने से खनन बंद कर दिया गया।

