प्याज के बीज की कालाबाजारी:स्टिंग ऑपरेशन के दूसरे दिन व्यापारियों के गोदामों तक पहुंचा भास्कर, कई क्विंटल माल का स्टाॅक

शाजापुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कार्रवाई के लिए अफसरों को नहीं मिला समय, एसडीएम बोले- मेरा स्वास्थ्य खराब

किसानों से प्याज के बीज के नाम पर मुनाफाखोरी करने वाले व्यापारियों की कालाबाजारी भास्कर ने स्टिंग ऑपरेशन में उजागर की थी। इसके दूसरे दिन व्यापारियों के गोदाम तक भास्कर पहुंच गया। शहर के 15 से अधिक बड़े व्यापारियों के गोदाम में कई क्विंटल माल का स्टाॅक छुपा रखा है।

धोबी चौराहा क्षेत्र के एक व्यापारी ने कार्रवाई के डर से अपना गोदाम दो बार बदल दिया। वहीं एक व्यापारी ने अपना पूरा माल समेटकर अंडरग्राउंड कर दिया। इधर इस मुनाफाखोरी को लेकर प्रशासनिक रवैया सुस्त ही रहा।

कार्रवाई का दम भरने वाले एसडीएम का स्वास्थ्य खराब हो गया तो राजस्व विभाग के तहसीलदार शिविर में पूरा दिन व्यस्त रहने से कार्रवाई नहीं कर पाए। रबी सीजन शुरू होते ही प्याज के बीज से लेकर खाद बेचने वालों ने मुनाफाखोरी शुरू कर दी है। कृषि से जुड़ी दुकानें नई सड़क क्षेत्र से लेकर टंकी चौराहा, धोबी चौराहा और कुछ दुकानें बस स्टैंड और एबी रोड पर हैं।

इसमें 20 ऐसे बड़े व्यापारी हैं, जिन्होंने प्याज के बीजों का स्टाॅक अपने गोदाम में कर रखा है। स्टिंग ऑपरेशन के दूसरे दिन जब भास्कर ने गोदामों की पड़ताल शुरू की तो व्यापारियों ने भी ताबड़तोड़ अपने गोदाम तक बदल दिए। एक व्यापारी का माल कुछ दिनों पहले तक पंचरतन टावर में छुपा रखा था, जिसे बदलकर धोबी चौराह क्षेत्र में शिफ्ट कर दिया। वहीं एक व्यापारी ने नई सड़क क्षेत्र में अपनी दुकानों के पास ही स्टाक किया हुआ है।

छोटे-छोटे गांवों में भी हो रही बीज की कालाबाजारी

शहर में की जा रही मुनाफाखोरी के साथ ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों संचालित दुकानों पर भी मोटी कीमत वसूली जा रही थी। भास्कर स्टिंग के के बाद ब्रांडेड कंपनी के बीजों की कीमतों में कमी आई है। व्यापारी अब 4500 रुपए दाम ही बता रहे हैं लेकिन स्टाॅक खत्म होना बताकर बीज नहीं दे रहे। किसान रामबाबू के अनुसार शाजापुर के बेरछा, पनवाडी, सुनेरा, क्षेत्र में भी बीज को लेकर मुनाफाखोरी की जा रही है।

तहसीलदार दिनभर शिविर में व्यस्त

किसानों से दोगुनी कीमत वसूली पर कार्रवाई के लिए अफसरों का रवैया सुस्त दिखाई दिया। मुनाफाखोरी करते कैमरे में कैद हुए व्यापारियों पर कार्रवाई तो दूर पूछताछ करने का समय भी जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को नहीं मिला। एसडीएम एसएल सोलंकी ने बताया कि स्वास्थ्य खराब होने से वे अवकाश पर थे, वहीं तहसीलदार मुन्ना अड़ ने बताया कि पूरा दिन राजस्व शिविर में व्यस्त रहने के कारण कार्रवाई नहीं की जा सकी।

