नापतौल निरीक्षण:किराना दुकानों से लेकर हाथ ठेलों पर बाट की जगह रखे ईंट-पत्थर

शाजापुर2 घंटे पहले
हाथ ठेला व्यापारी बाट की जगह वजन के लिए रख रहे ईंट-पत्थर।
  • उपभोक्ताओं को ही अपनी आंखें खुली रखनी होगी ताकि बाजार में कांटा मारने वालों से बचा जा सके
  • तराजू में ऐसी जुगाड़ कि एक किलो सामान लेने पर 800 ग्राम ही निकले

बाजार में फल सब्जी या किराना सामान लेते समय अपनी आंखें खुली रखें नहीं तो एक किलो सामान के रुपए चुकाने के बाद भी आपको महज 800 ग्राम ही मिलेगा। ऐसा इसलिए हो रहा है क्योंकि नापतौल अधिकारियों की नजर केंद्र सरकार से आए एक सर्कुलर ने धुंधली कर दी है, जिसके चलते हाथ ठेलों पर सामान बेचने वाले व्यापारी बाट की जगह ईंट-पत्थर का उपयोग करने लगे हैं तो तराजू में भी ऐसी जुगाड़ लगा रखी है कि दोनो पलड़े बराबर होने पर भी खरीदी गई सामग्री का वजन कम ही निकलेगा। शहर में नापतौल की गड़बड़ी की जानकारी सामने आते ही भास्कर ने इसे लेकर जिम्मेदार विभाग से चर्चा की तो बड़ी चौंकाने वाली बात सामने आई।

निरीक्षक अधिकारी के अनुसार सरकार के आदेश के चलते अभी कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है। नए आदेश होने के बाद ही जांच की जाएगी। अधिकारियों के ऐसे तर्क के बाद अब उपभोक्ताओं को ही अपनी आंखे खुली रखनी होगी, ताकि बाजार में कांटा मारने वालों से बचा जा सके। शहर के राजेश गुप्ता के अनुसार बाजार में अधिकांश हाथ ठेला व्यापारियों के पास तो बाट तक नहीं है, जबकि कई किराना दुकानों पर सालों पुराने बाट से ही नापतौल किया जा रहा है। नापतौल निरीक्षक सुशील पाठक ने बताया केंद्र सरकार से आए एक सरकुलर के बाद बाजार में बाट की जांच नहीं की जा रही है, अगला आदेश आने के बाद ही कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

बाजार में पत्थर से किया जा रहा फलों व सब्जियों का तौल
अधिकारियों द्वारा बाजार में कार्रवाई नहीं करने के चलते अधिकांश ठेले व्यापारी पत्थर, ईंट और लोहे की अन्य वस्तुओं से सब्जी या अन्य सामग्री की तौल कर रहे हैं। शहर के मीरकला बाजार क्षेत्र में रहने वाले मोहित राठौर ने बताया उन्होंने बुधवार को चोक बाजार स्थित ठेले से दो किलो वजन का पपीता लिया था लेकिन उसे इलेक्ट्रॉनिक तौलकांटे से वजन किया तो वह एक किलो सात सौ ग्राम ही निकला, जबकि व्यापारी ने पूरे दो किलो के रुपए लिए थे। ऐसे कई हाथ ठेला व्यापारियों द्वारा लोगों को चूना लगाया जा रहा है।

सत्यापन के बाद ही लिया जाता बाटों का शुल्क
दुकानदार को दुकान रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने के लिए एक आवेदन, घोषणा पत्र, दुकान के पता से संबंधित कागजात, मापतौल विभाग के डीलर से खरीदा हुए बाटों का पक्का बिल देना होता है। उक्त दुकान का मापतौल विभाग के इंस्पेक्टर द्वारा सत्यापन करने के बाद बाटों का शुल्क लिया जाता है। यह व्यवस्था दुकानों की है।

छह महीने की सजा और जुर्माने का भी प्रावधान
बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन इलेक्ट्राॅनिक कांटाे में सामान तौलकर बेचना जुर्म है और सजा के दायरे में आता है। अवैध रूप से बेचते पाए जाने पर छह माह की सजा और 25 हजार रुपए जुर्माना अथवा दोनों से दंडित करने का प्रावधान है। बिना सत्यापन, सील प्लेट व टीन नंबर के तौल कांटे का इस्तेमाल करने वाले दुकानदार पर जुर्माने की कार्रवाई की जाती है।

