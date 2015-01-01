पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिठाई बनी शोपीस:कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण मिठाई के बजाए चॉकलेट व सूखे मेवे बने पसंद

शाजापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • सूखे मेवे जल्दी खराब होने का डर नहीं, मिठाई की खपत कम

महामारी के बीच दिवाली उत्सव का उत्साह बिल्कुल कम नहीं है बल्कि लोग उत्साह से त्योहार से मना रहे हैं। हालांकि इस बार शहर की 50 से 60 मिठाई दुकान और होटलों पर केवल मिठाई शोपीस बनी हुई है। शहर की जनता मिठाई की बजाए फैशनेबल चॉकलेट व सूखे मेवे के पैकेट अपने शुभचिंतकों और रिश्तेदारों भेंट कर रहे हैं। इस नए ट्रेंड से मिठाई व्यापारियों को नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है।

किराना व्यापारी विकास गुलाटी और मनीष गुलाटी बताते हैं कि दिवाली गिफ्ट हैंपर 100 से 150 रुपए में मिल जाता है। वहीं सूखे मेवे पैकेट और खुले बेचे जा रहे हैं। इनका थोक मूल्य हम लेते हैं। इनका पैकेट अगर बनाना है तो ₹150 से 350 रुपए में बनता है।

यह दोनों आइटम हो तो काफी दिनों तक सुरक्षित रखा जा सकता है। महामारी में इनकी डिमांड बढ़ गई है। मिठाई व्यापारी अनिल श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि दिवाली पर साढ़े तीन क्विंटल मिठाई बनाई है। इसमें गुलाब जामुन 200 रुपए किलो और दूसरी मिठाइयां 260 से 300 रुपए किलो तक है। पहले की तुलना में व्यापार थोड़ा कम हुआ है। महामारी के चलते घरों में ही मिठाई बनाई जा रही है और किराना दुकानों से चॉकलेट गिफ्ट में दी जा रही है।

ऋषि शर्मा बताते हैं कि उन्होंने चॉकलेट का गिफ्ट हैंपर 100 रुपए में मिल जाता हैं। यदि मिठाई 100 रुपए खरीदने जाए तो वह 300 ग्राम आएगी। दूसरा बड़ा कारण है कि संक्रमण के दौर में पैकेट ज्यादा सुरक्षित है। कमलेश ठक्कर ने बताया कि उन्होंने बादाम और काजू खरीदे हैं। इसे वे घर पर पैकेट के रूप में बनाकर दिवाली पर रिश्तेदारों को बाटेंगे।

अगर त्योहार में किसी काम में फंस जाते हैं तो भी समय निकालकर कुछ दिन बाद इसे बांट सकते हैं। इसके खराब का कोई भी खतरा नहीं है। वहीं राहुल व्यास ने बताया मिठाई की तुलना में सूखे मेवे ज्यादा लोगों को बांटे जा सकते हैं। पंकज धानुक का कहना है कि उन्होंने होटल से मिठाई और चॉकलेट का गिफ्ट हैंपर दोनों खरीदा है। दोनों का मिठास और मिजाज अलग अलग है।

