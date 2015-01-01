पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आधार पंजीयन व अपडेशन:तय शुल्क से ज्यादा लेने पर कलेक्टोरेट में कक्ष क्रमांक 50 में शिकायत करें

शाजापुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आधार पंजीयन एवं अपडेशन के लिए जिला मुख्यालय पर 6 केंद्र बनाए हैं। इन केंद्रों पर नागरिक नए आधार पंजीयन, आधार में अपना नाम, जन्म तिथि, पता एवं बायोमैट्रिक, डेमोग्राफिक अपडेशन आदि करा सकते हैं।

ई-गवर्नेंस प्रबंधक बीरम सिंह सोंधिया ने बताया कि मुख्यालय पर लोकसेवा केंद्र शाजापुर सुपरवाइजर धरसिंह लववंशी, नपा शाजापुर सुपरवाइजर विनय सौराष्ट्रीय, कृषि विभाग किला परिसर शाजापुर सुपरवाइजर जफर अली, आईटीआई एबी रोड शाजापुर सुपरवाइजर विकास परमार, शासकीय चिकित्सालय शाजापुर सुपरवाइजर शिवम नागर और वरिष्ठ कृषि विकास अधिकारी कार्यालय एबी रोड शाजापुर सुपरवाइजर पवन पाटीदार आधार केंद्र संचालित किए जा रहे हैं।

सोंधिया ने नागरिकों से कहा है कि आधार केंद्र पर निर्धारित शुल्क देकर रसीद प्राप्त करें। निर्धारित राशि से अधिक की मांग करने पर इसकी शिकायत कलेक्टर कार्यालय के कक्ष क्रमांक 50 में संचालित जिला ई-गर्वर्नेंस सोसायटी को कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें