हर बार यही तमाशा:जीतने के बाद ध्यान नहीं देती परिषद, अपने कार्यकाल में पूरा नहीं करा पाती काम

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • जनवरी में खत्म हो जाएगा नपा परिषद का कार्यकाल
  • उपलब्धियों में दिखावे के नाम पर फिलहाल सिर्फ पिछली परिषद का स्विमिंग पूल

शहर विकास के नाम पर पांच साल के लिए चुनी जाने वाली नगर परिषद अपने कार्यकाल के दौरान कोई बड़ा काम ही नहीं कर पाती। 2008 में तत्कालीन परिषद द्वारा पेयजल संकट के स्थाई समाधान के लिए शुरू किया गया काम अब तक पूरा नहीं हो सका।

नदी सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए पिछली परिषद ने पहल शुरू की। नई परिषद को काम कराने का मौका मिला, लेकिन यह काम भी वर्तमान नगर परिषद पूरा नहीं करा सकेगी। वर्तमान परिषद के हाथ में दिखाने के नाम पर सिर्फ पिछली परिषद द्वारा शुरू कराए गए 2 करोड़ का स्वीमिंग पूल ही बचा है।

इसका बड़ा कारण यह सामने आया है कि चुनाव जीतने के बाद 3 साल तक नगर परिषद विकास पर ध्यान नहीं देती। इसके बाद शुरू होने वाले काम दो साल में पूरे ही नहीं होते। कार्यकाल खत्म होने के अंतिम 6 माह में परिषद निर्माण कार्य कराने के लिए पूरा जोर लगा देती है, लेकिन सफलता नहीं मिल पाती। इस बार भी ऐसा ही देखने को मिला रहा है।

तीन साल पहले से स्वीकृत कराए गए नपा के खुद के कार्यालय भवन की बिल्डिंग का काम ही अब तक पूरा नहीं करा सकी। कार्यकाल खत्म होने के सिर्फ दो माह पहले इस भवन का काम पूरा कराने के लिए तेजी से काम शुरू करा दिया। यदि एक साल पहले से इसी गति से भवन निर्माण कराना शुरू किया जाता तो 2.50 करोड़ से बनने वाली बिल्डिंग तैयार हो जाती।

इसमें नगर पालिका भी शिफ्ट हो जाती। हालांकि शेष बचे निर्माण को जनवरी तक पूरा कराने के लिए नगर पालिका ने पूरा जोर लगा दिया। अंदर टाइल्स लगवाने के साथ ही बाहर पुताई का काम भी लगवा दिया। ऐसे में इस भवन का निर्माण करना नपा परिषद के लिए चुनौती रहेगा।

वर्तमान परिषद के बाद बड़े कामों को गिनाने में सिर्फ 2 करोड़ रुपए का स्वीमिंग पूल ही है। जबकि इसका निर्माण पिछली परिषद ने शुरू कराया था। इसके अलावा वर्तमान परिषद के पास शहर में ऐसे कोई बड़ा काम दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है। यही वजह है कि परिषद का पूरा फोकस सिर्फ नए कार्यालय भवन पर ही है।

पेयजल संबंधी काम लगभग पूरे हो चुके

पेयजल के लिए किया जा रहा काम लगभग पूरा हो चुका है। इंटकवेल से वाटर वर्क्स तक पाइप से सप्लाई शुरू कराने से पहले शहरी क्षेत्र में बनाई गई टंकियों व पाइप लाइन की टेस्टिंग करना बाकी है। प्रयास रहेगा कि यह काम पूरा हो जाए। रही बात नदी सौंदर्यीकरण की तो सीवरेज प्लान के कारण नदी के अन्य घाट पर काम नहीं हो सका। मंदिर से महूपुरा रपट वाले हिस्से में ही 80 प्रतिशत काम होना है। यह काम जल्द ही पूरा करा दिया जाएगा।

- शीतल भट्‌ट, अध्यक्ष नपा, शाजापुर

पिछले दो नगर पालिका परिषदों के अधूरे काम, अब भी पूरे नहीं

1. पेयजल संकट : शहर की पेयजल समस्या के स्थाई समाधान के लिए केंद्र सरकार की यूआईडीएसएसएमटी योजना के तहत 2008 में तत्कालीन परिषद ने इसकी शुरुआत की। 13 करोड़ से होने वाला यह काम तीसरी परिषद भी पूरा नहीं कर सकी।

लाख कोशिश के बाद भी पिछले साल अधूरे निर्माण का लोकार्पण कराकर नपा ने इससे पल्ला झाड़ लिया। एक परिषद बदल जाने के बाद अब दूसरी परिषद के कार्यकाल में भी इसका काम पूरा होना संभव नहीं है।

2. नदी सौंदर्यीकरण : शहर के बीच से निकली चीलर नदी सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए 2013-14 में तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान के निर्देश पर तत्कालीन परिषद ने प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेजा। इपको भोपाल की टीम से परिषद ने इसका सर्वे कराकर प्लान भी तैयार करा दिया।

इस योजना को वर्तमान परिषद के समय 7.60 करोड़ रुपए की स्वीकृति मिल गई, लेकिन शुरुआत में परिषद ने इस बार गंभीरता नहीं दिखाई। अब ऐन वक्त पर बारिश के बाद इसका काम शुरू कराया। पूरा काम नहीं होता देख सिर्फ एक हिस्से महूपुरा रपट वाले हिस्से पर ही पूरा फोकस कर दिया है।

