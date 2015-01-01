पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तीसरे दिन भी कोहरा:दिन अाैर रात में सिर्फ 3.5 डिग्री का अंतर

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • ट्रफ लाइन, वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस के साथ अरब सागर की चक्रवाती हवा ने बिगाड़ा मौसम

ट्रफ लाइन, वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस के साथ अरब सागर से उठी चक्रवाती हवा के कारण शहर सहित पूरे प्रदेश का मौसम बिगड़ा हुआ है। लगातार तीन चार दिनों से सूरज का ताप कम होने से दिन रात एक जैसी ठंड पड़ रही है। स्थिति यह हो गई कि बीते पांच सालों में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ कि दिन और रात के तापमान में सिर्फ 3.5 डिग्री का अंतर ही रहा।

इधर, मौसम पर नजर रखने के सत्येंद्र धनोतिया के अनुसार आज से मौसम खुलना शुरू हो जाएगा। इसके बाद कड़ाके की ठंड का दौर शुरू होगा। मौसम केंद्र ने मंगलवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 16.1 डिग्री दर्ज किया, तो अधिकतम पारा 19.6 डिग्री था। जबकि 95 प्रतिशत आर्द्रता जो सामान्य से 20-25 प्रतिशत ज्यादा रही।

ऐसे में ठंडी हवा ने शहर के मौसम को और सर्द कर दिया। मौसम के जानकारी धनोतिया के अनुसार बुधवार से ही मौसम खुलना शुरू होने के साथ ठंड के तेवर भी तीखे हो जाएगा। पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार साल के अलविदा और नए साल की शुरुआत के दौरान सबसे ज्यादा ठंड रहेगी। इस दौरान मौसम पूरी तरह साफ होने के साथ शीतलहर का दौर शुरू हो जाएगा।

एक साथ बने तीन सिस्टम से बिगड़ा मौसम

मौसम विशेषज्ञ धनोतिया के मुताबिक मौसम में बदलाव के तीन मुख्य कारण सामने आए है। इसमें चक्रवाती हवा के कारण अरब सागर से नमी का आना, वहीं वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस जो देश के जम्मू कश्मीर क्षेत्र में बारिश कराता है, उसका असर मध्यप्रदेश में भी दिखाई दिया। वहीं तीसरा मुख्य कारण बंगाल की खाड़ी में चक्रवात बन रहा है।

कल से साफ होगा मौसम, फिर कड़ाके की ठंड

मौसम के बिगड़ने के तीन मुख्य कारणों में चक्रवाती हवा का असर कम होते ही पूरे क्षेत्र में मौसम साफ होने लगेगा। इससे दिन-रात के तापमान में अंतर आने के साथ छाए बादल हटते कड़ाके की ठंड शुरू हो जाएगी। ऐसे में आगमी दिनों में कोहरा बढ़ने के साथ दृश्यता कम हो जाएगी।

मौसम विशेष्ज्ञ : फरवरी तक रहेगा ठंड का असर

मौसम विशेषज्ञ के अनुसार इस बार ठंड का सीजन लंबा होने के आसार नजर आ रहे हैं। बीते पांच सालों में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ है कि दिन और रात के पारे में ज्यादा अंतर नहीं रहा। जनवरी के पहले सप्ताह में शीतलहर के चलने से इस बार फरवरी माह के अंत तक ठंड का असर दिखाई देगा।

