  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Shajapur
  • Dead Body Of Youth Found On Highway, Fear Of Injury Marks And Condition Of Clothes Beaten On Suspicious Condition And Then Killed And Thrown Here

सनसनी:हाईवे पर युवक का शव मिला, चोट के निशान व कपड़े की स्थिति देख आशंका- संदिग्ध हालत में पकड़ाने पर पीटा फिर हत्या कर यहां फेंक गए

शाजापुर/मक्सी2 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

मक्सी-शाजापुर के बीच एक ढाबे के सामने हाईवे किनारे गुरुवार काे युवक की लाश मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। शरीर पर चाेट के कई निशान हैं। युवक की हत्या कहीं और कर हाईवे किनारे लाश फेंकने की बात भी सामने आई है। पुलिस रात के अंधेरे में लाश फेंकने की बात कह रही है, लेकिन भास्कर पड़ताल में सामने आया कि सुबह 9 बजे तक हाईवे किनारे लाश नहीं थी। यानी दिन में ही यहां किसी ने शव फेंका है।

प्राथमिक जांच में सिर पर लगी गंभीर चोट को ही मौत का कारण बताया जा रहा है। पुलिस सूत्रों के अनुसार संभवत: युवक के साथ मारपीट की गई और मौका देखकर लाश को हाईवे किनारे फेंक दिया। मक्सी थाना टीआई आरपीएस राघव ने बताया कि संभवत: युवक की हत्या कर रात के अंधेरे में ही इसे यहां फेंका है। इधर, मौके पर पहुंची भास्कर टीम ने अपने स्तर से पड़ताल शुरू कर जानकारी ली।

आसपास स्थित होटल, वेल्डिंग वर्क, टायर पंचर की दुकान संचालकों से चर्चा करने पर पता चला कि सुबह 9 बजे तक यहां लाश नहीं थी। दोपहर बाद जब लोगों को सड़क किनारे अर्धनग्न युवक दिखा तो उन्होंने शराबी समझकर पुलिस को सूचना दी और युवक की हत्या हाेने की बात सामने आई।

डॉग स्क्वॉड को बुलवाया

मौके पर पहुंची मक्सी पुलिस ने जिला मुख्यालय से एफएसएल अधिकारी आर.सी. भाटी और डाग स्क्वॉड को भी बुला लिया। दोनों टीम ने शव और घटनास्थल का मुआयना करते हुए साक्ष्य जुटाए। पुलिस अधिकारियों से चर्चा में यह बात सामने आई कि युवक की कमर से ऊपर का हिस्सा नग्न था। अन्य वस्त्र भी व्यवस्थित नहीं थे। ऐसे में अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि युवक को संदिग्ध स्थिति में पकड़ने के बाद उसके साथ किसी ने मारपीट कर वारदात काे अंजाम दिया है।

डॉग स्क्वॉड की मदद से भी पुलिस को जानकारी हाथ लगी है। सूत्रों के अनुसार जिस किसी ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया है, वह चार पहिया वाहन से शव लेकर आए थे। उन्होंने पलवल ढाबे के पास उसे फेंक दिया। यहीं से पुलिस डॉग को घुमाया गया। जो मौके से करीब 800 मीटर दूरी तक हाईवे के पासिंग एरिया तक पहुंचा। डाॅग ट्रेनर के साथ चल रहे टीआई राघव के अनुसार मक्सी की ओर से वाहन आया और यहां शव फेंककर चले गए।

एसडीओपी दीपा डोडवे के मुताबिक हाईवे किनारे लावारिस शव मिला है, शिनाख्त की जा रही है। शरीर पर लगी चोट के निशान और प्राथमिक पड़ताल में मामला हत्या का प्रतीत हो रहा है। जल्द खुलासे का प्रयास करेंगे।

