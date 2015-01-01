पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाम उजागर फिर भी कार्रवाई नहीं:भू-माफिया के नाम सामने आने के बाद भी प्रशासनिक स्तर पर सुस्त रवैया देख कार्रवाई पर संदेह

शाजापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • जवाब आएगा... इसी इंतजार में नहीं हो पा रही कार्रवाई
  • पटवारी रिपोर्ट में नाम उजागर फिर भी कार्रवाई नहीं

अवैध तरीके से बगैर टीएनसी कॉलोनी काटने वाले भू-माफिया के नाम उजागर होने के बाद भी प्रशासनिक स्तर से अब तक कार्रवाई नहीं हो सकी। इसको लेकर शहर में अधिकारियों की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल उठने लगे हैं।

चर्चा यह भी है कि अवैध कॉलोनी व कॉलोनाइजरों की रिपोर्ट तैयार करने वाले पटवारियों से लेकर वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों तक सेटिंग हो चुकी है। भू-माफिया भी इसका दावा करते हुए फिर से अवैध कॉलोनियों में सौदेबाजी करने लगे हैं।

मामला सामने आने के बाद कलेक्टर दिनेश जैन ने अवैध कॉलोनाइजरों पर शिकंजा कसने के लिए प्रशासनिक स्तर पर टीम बनाई। संयुक्त कलेक्टर शैली कनास को नोडल बनाते हुए इसकी जांच कर कार्रवाई के निर्देश भी दिए गए। इधर, पटवारियों ने अपने-अपने हलका क्षेत्रों में कट रहे अवैध कॉलोनियों व यहां कारोबार करने वाले भू-माफिया के नाम की सूची बनाकर एसडीएम को सौंप दी, लेकिन सूची सामने आ जाने के बाद प्रशासनिक कार्रवाई एकदम ढीली पड़ गई।

प्रशासनिक टीम की नोडल अधिकारी संयुक्त कलेक्टर शैली कनास का स्वास्थ्य खराब होने से वे अवकाश पर चली गईं और बाकी अधिकारी दीपावली मनाने में जुट गए। जांच में भू-माफिया के नाम उजागर होने के बाद अटकी कार्रवाई को लेकर शहर में अधिकारियों की कार्यप्रणाली पर भी सवाल उठने लगे हैं।

भू-माफिया भी दिखाने लगे रौब

प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को सुस्त रवैये देख भू-माफिया के हौसला और बुलंद हो गया। इसको लेकर वे अब बाजार में भी बात फैलाकर अपना रौब झाड़ने लगे हैं। वे यहां तक कहने लगे कि अधिकारियों का मामला सेट हो गया है।

फिर से सौदेबाजी शुरू

5 साल से बंद अवैध कारोबार का मामला उजागर होने के बाद कुछ दिन तक भू-माफिया ने अपना काम बंद कर दिया, लेकिन अधिकारियों से सेटिंग होने के बाद शहर व शहरी क्षेत्र से लगे ग्रामीण राजस्व हलकों में यह अवैध कारोबार शुरू हो गया।

15 लाख रुपए एकत्रित होने की चर्चा : चर्चा है कि कार्रवाई से बचने के लिए सारे अवैध कॉलोनाइजर एकजुट हो गए। उन्होंने जांच रिपोर्ट तैयार करने वाले पटवारियों से लेकर वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों तक काे साधने की कार्ययोजना बनाई। बाकायदा इसके लिए 15 लाख रुपए एकत्रित कर अधिकारियों से सेटिंग की। इधर, यह बात सामने आते ही प्रशासनिक स्तर की कार्रवाई भी सुस्त हो गई।

कॉलोनाइजरों को नोटिस दिए हैं, जवाब मांगेंगे

अवैध कॉलोनाइजरों को नोटिस भेज दिए गए हैं। दीपावली की छुट्टी व प्रशासनिक टीम के नोडल अधिकारी के अस्वस्थ होने के कारण कार्रवाई में देरी हुई है। जल्द ही टीम के सामने कॉलोनाइजरों की पेशी कर उनसे जवाब मांगा जाएगा। जवाब के बाद वरिष्ठ स्तर के अधिकारी ही आगामी कार्रवाई तय करेंगे।

- एस.एल. सोलंकी, एसडीएम शाजापुर

