शाजापुर:राष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ियों को द्रोणाचार्य पुरस्कार मालवीय और फिजियोथैरेपिस्ट आचार्य ने दिया ऑनलाइन परामर्श

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
राष्ट्रीय मलखंभ फेडरेशन और मध्यप्रदेश मलखंभ एसोसिएशन के संयुक्त आयोजन में रविवार की सुबह 10 से 11 तक देशभर के राष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ियों को खेल में एकाग्रता बढ़ाने और मसल्स को तनाव से बचाने के लिए ऑनलाइन परीक्षण द्रोणाचार्य पुरस्कार मलखंभ कोच योगेश मालवीय एवं फिजियोथैरेपिस्ट अनुराग आचार्य द्वारा दिया गया।

शहर के 80 खिलाड़ियों के साथ-साथ देशभर से कुल 200 खिलाड़ियों को यह परामर्श दिया गया। इसमें मलखंभ के 80 खिलाड़ी खेल एवं युवा कल्याण विभाग के हॉल में उपस्थित थे। यहीं से मालवीय और आचार्य ने ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत किया। इसमें कई आसन, योग और मलखंभ करके दिखाए।

फिजियोथैरेपिस्ट आचार्य ने बताया कि खेलते वक्त खिलाड़ियों की एकाग्रता कम हो जाती है और शरीर की मसल्स में परेशानी आती है। जिससे चोट लगने की संभावना अधिक होती है। खेलते वक्त छोटी-छोटी बातों का ध्यान रख चोट से बचा जा सकता है। इसमें शोल्डर स्ट्रेचिंग कैसे बढ़ाना, खेलते वक्त मांसपेशियों का उपयोग किस प्रकार होना चाहिए। वहीं मालवीय ने बताया मलखंभ खिलाड़ियों के लिए भी परामर्श अलग से दिया गया है।

खेल में लगातार खेलते हुए अपनी परफार्मेंस को बनाए रखना खिलाड़ी के लिए बहुत मुश्किल होता है। इसके लिए छोटे-छोटे वॉर्मअप करके शरीर की मसल्स में लचीलापन खिलाड़ी बढ़ा सकते हैं। ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम में भरतपुर से राष्ट्रीय मलखंभ फेडरेशन के अध्यक्ष रमेश इंदोलिया और मध्यप्रदेश मलखंभ एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सोनू गहलोत उज्जैन से जुड़े। जिन्होंने खिलाड़ियों का आभार माना।

