महंगाई की मार:पेट्रोल और डीजल के भाव बढ़ने से महंगाई बढ़ेगी ट्रांसपोर्ट के कारण आम जनता पर रहेगा सीधा असर

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

पेट्रोल-डीजल के भाव बढ़ने पर आम जनता पर असर तो पड़ता है। इसके साथ दैनिक जीवन में उपयोग की जाने वाली किराना वस्तु से लेकर खाने पीने की उपज भी महंगी हो जाती है, क्योंकि इन वस्तुओं को व्यापारी जनता तक पहुंचाने के लिए ट्रांसपोर्ट के लिए ट्रक और बस का सहारा लेता है, जो पेट्रोल-डीजल का ही उपयोग करते हैं। जब पेट्रोल 92 रुपए और डीजल 82 रुपए लीटर बिक रहा हो तो आप समझ सकते हैं कि जो वस्तुएं ट्रांसपोर्ट के जरिए आ रही है, उनकी बढ़ी हुई कीमत आम जनता से ही वसूल की जाएगी।

इसी तरह बस ऑपरेटर भी लगातार डीजल की बढ़ती हुई कीमतों से परेशान है। जिनकी किराया बढ़ाने की मांग को सरकार ने दरकिनार कर दिया है। त्योहारी और शादी का सीजन जाने के बाद एक बार फिर बस से यात्रा करने वाले हैं, यात्रियों के टोटे पड़ रहे हैं और बस से स्टैंड पर खड़ी हुई है।

किराना वस्तु पर 1.50 प्रतिशत ट्रांसपोर्ट बढ़ा

शहर के थोक किराना व्यवसायी विकास गुलाटी ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन से किराना वस्तुओं का ट्रांसपोर्ट में इजाफा हो गया था, जो डीजल के भाव बढ़ने के कारण अभी तक बढ़ा हुआ है। पहले एक बॉक्स जो 20 रुपए में इंदौर से यहां तक पहुंचता था। वह अब 32 रुपए में पहुंच रहा है। कुल मिलाकर 1.50 प्रतिशत ट्रांसपोर्ट का खर्च बढ़ गया है।

1 लीटर में 6 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय करती है बस, किराया बढ़ाने का कह रहे संचालक

जिला बस एसोसिएशन के सचिव सुनील नागर ने बताया कि 1 लीटर डीजल में 6 किलोमीटर तक तो बड़ी बस 3 से 4 किलोमीटर तक की दूरी तय करती है। अगर शाजापुर से उज्जैन जाना और आना है तो बस में 2000 रुपए का डीजल वर्तमान भाव से भरवाना होगा। इसके बाद कंडक्टर, ड्राइवर और हेल्पर के साथ टोल टैक्स, इंश्योरेंस, आरटीओ का टैक्स देना होता है। इससे बस का एक फेरा 4500 रुपए तक बस ऑपरेटर को पड़ता है, जबकि यात्री के अभाव में हर फेरे में 1000 से 2000 तक का घाटा जा रहा है।

एक क्विंटल पर 40 रु. तक अधिक दाम चुकाने पड़ रहे हैं

मंडी के थोक व्यापारी गौरीशंकर राठौड़ ने बताया कि ट्रांसपोर्ट से पहले एक क्विंटल उपज भेजने के लिए 220 रुपए का खर्चा आता था, जो अब 250 से लेकर 260 रुपए तक आ रहा है। कुल मिलाकर 30 से 40 रुपए तक अधिक दाम अब व्यापारी को चुकाने पड़ रहे हैं, जो हजारों में पहुंच जाता है। इसका असर आम आदमी पर सीधा पड़ता है। डीजल-पेट्रोल के दाम इसी प्रकार बढ़ते रहे तो व्यापार की कमर टूट जाएगी।

