कोरोना काल:केंद्र प्रभारी की ड्यूटी शुजालपुर में लगने से हफ्ते में 3 दिन मिल रहा प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में मरीजों को उपचार

तिलावद13 घंटे पहले
इस तरह प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में परेशान होते हैं मरीज।
  • कोरोना काल में आवागमन के साधन बंद होने से शहर में उपचार कराने नहीं जा पा रहे मरीज

कोरोना के दौर में ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों को शहर से जोड़ने वाले यातायात साधन बंद होने से ग्रामीण उपचार के लिए शहर तक नहीं जा पा रहे हैं। ऐसे समय में 8 हजार की आबादी के लिए बने प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में प्रभारी चिकित्सक की ड्यूटी शुजालपुर में लगने से तिलावद के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में सप्ताह में 3 दिन ही ग्रामीणों को उपचार मिल रहा है। करीब 8 हजार की आबादी वाले ग्राम तिलावद सहित आसपास के इलाके के लिए स्थापित किए गए प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र तिलावद में एक नर्सिंग, एक असिस्टेंट, 2 वार्ड बाय व एक फार्मासिस्ट के साथ एक चिकित्सक की पदस्थापना की गई है। सरकार ने मरीजों के लिए भवन तो बनवा दिया, लेकिन कोरोना काल में बीते 1 माह से यहां पर्याप्त स्टाफ व संसाधन होने के बाद भी लोगों को इलाज नहीं मिल पा रहा है। ग्रामीण परमानंद महेश्वरी ने बताया आवागमन के साधन बंद होने से शहर में उपचार कराने नहीं जा पाते और स्थानीय प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में डाॅक्टर 3 दिन ही मिलते हैं, जिससे काफी परेशानी होती है।

ग्रामीण इलाके में परेशानी
प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के प्रभारी डॉ. यशवंत परमार की ड्यूटी शुजालपुर के सिविल अस्पताल में लगाने से वे सोमवार से बुधवार तक तिलावद में सेवा नहीं दे पा रहे। इस वजह से आसपास के ग्रामीण इलाके के मरीज सप्ताह में 3 दिन अनुभवी चिकित्सक से उपचार न मिलने की वजह से परेशान हैं।

दूरदराज से ग्रामीण आवागमन साधन बंद होने से अन्य साधनों से प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र इलाज कराने आते हैं, लेकिन चिकित्सक की गैर मौजूदगी की सूचना से उन्हें उपचार भी नहीं मिल पाता और उन्हें वापस लौटना पड़ता है। डॉ. यशवंत कुमार ने बताया शासन के निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए वे शुजालपुर में 3 दिन सेवाएं दे रहे हैं, इस वजह से तिलावद प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर रोगियों को भर्ती नहीं किया जा रहा है।

