देरी:लोकार्पण के बाद भी 1.69 करोड़ के नए इंटकवेल से अब तक शुरू नहीं हुई सप्लाई

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अभी नहर व नदी में बहाकर वाटर वर्क्स के पीछे जमा पानी में से ही लिफ्ट कर हो रही सप्लाई

1 करोड़ 69 लाख रुपए खर्च कर बनाए गए नए इंटकवेल का लोकार्पण हो जाने के बाद भी अब तक नपा ने इससे सप्लाई शुरू नहीं की। इस कारण शहरवासियों को तीन किमी दूर से नहर व नदी में बहाकर लाए जा रहे पानी को ही पीना पड़ रहा है।

हालांकि जिम्मेदारों ने टेस्टिंग पूरी हो जाने का भरोसा दिलाते हुए अब जल्द से जल्द नए इंटकवेल के माध्यम से चीलर डेम से सीधे वाटर वर्क्स तक पाइप लाइन के माध्यम से पानी लाना शुरू कर देने का दावा किया है, लेकिन यह दावा कब तक पूरा होगा। इसकी गारंटी नहीं है। अधिकारी पिछले दो माह से ऐसा ही दावा करते आ रहे हैं। अब गत दिनों 11 दिसंबर को इसका लोकार्पण भी कर दिया गया, लेकिन इसके बाद करीब दो हजार फीट डूब क्षेत्र में बनाए गए इंटकवेल से पानी की सप्लाई शुरू नहीं हो सकी।

गंदे पानी के बीच बने कुएं से लिफ्ट हो रहा पानी -

चीलर डेम का पानी नगर पालिका पहले नहर में छोड़ती है। करीब एक किमी दूर तक नहर में बहते हुए आने वाले पानी को बाद में चीलर नदी में छोड़ दिया जाता है। यहां करीब दो किमी दूर तक नदी में बहकर यह पानी वाटर वर्क्स के पीछे आता है। ऐसे बहाकर लाए जा रहा पानी इतना गंदा हो जाता है कि बदबू आती है। इसी पानी के बीच में बनाए गए पक्के कुएं के अंदर से नगर पालिका पानी लिफ्ट कर फिल्टर प्लांट में पहुंचाती है। ऐसे में काफी मशक्कत के बाद भी पानी की शुद्धता पर सवाल खड़े होते हैं।

पाइप लाइन से सप्लाई हो तो यह फायदा

पाइप लाइप से सप्लाई शुरू होने के बाद नहर व नदी में खुले में बहकर आ रहे पानी के बीच में मिलने वाली गंदगी की समस्या नहीं आएगी।

डेम के अंदर डूब क्षेत्र से ही पानी सीधे पाइप लाइन के जरिये वाटर वर्क्स पहुंचेगा तो गंदा भी नहीं रहेगा। इसे फिल्टर प्लांट में साफ करने पर सप्लाई से पहले पानी अभी की तुलना ज्यादा साफ हो जाएगा।

मौके पर जाकर दिखवाता हूं

टेस्टिंग हो चुकी है। इंजीनियर को बुलवाकर मौके पर जाऊंगा। एक दो दिन में ही पाइप लाइन से वाटर वर्क्स तक पानी पहुंचाना शुरू करा दिया जाएगा। बाद में सप्लाई व्यवस्था सुधारने के लिए नई टंकियों को भी सप्लाई लाइन से जोड़कर पानी सप्लाई कराना शुरू कर देंगे। |

- भूपेंद्र दीक्षित, सीएमओ नगर पालिका शाजापुर

