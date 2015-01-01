पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जिला अस्पताल:पहले रैफर का कहा, बाद में अस्पताल में ही नार्मल डिलीवरी

शाजापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला अस्पताल वर्षों से डॉक्टरों की लापरवाही के कारण सुर्खियों में रहता है। अब यहां काफी सुविधाओं से लैस ट्रामा सेंटर शुरू हो गया है, लेकिन स्टाफ की लापरवाही से मरीजों को परेशानी का सामना करना ही पड़ता है। ऐसा ही शनिवार शाम को हुआ।

ग्राम किठोर निवासी सुनीता को प्रसव के लिए परिजन ट्रामा सेंटर लेकर आए। यहां ड्यूटी डॉक्टर को दिखाकर सुनीता को डिलीवरी के लिए शुक्रवार दोपहर 12 बजे भर्ती किया। शाम 4 बजे ससुर अनोखीलाल से ड्यूटी नर्स ने कहा कि सभी जांच होने के बाद भी प्रसूता का ब्लड प्रेशर ज्यादा है। इसलिए उन्हें आप उपचार के लिए इंदौर ले जाएं। लेकिन सुनीता के ससुर अनोखीलाल ने समाजसेवी राधेश्याम मालवीय को फोन पर अपनी पीड़ा बताई।

मालवीय ने जिला अस्पताल पहुंचकर सीएमओ व सिविल सर्जन से बात की। इसके बाद सुनीता को इंदौर रैफर नहीं किया बल्कि डिलीवरी भी कराई गई जो नॉर्मल हुई। पति अरविंद और ससुर अनोखीलाल का कहना है अगर इंदौर रैफर करते तो रास्ते में ही प्रसव हो जाता, जिससे जच्चा-बच्चा दोनों को परेशानी होती है। समाजसेवी राधेश्याम मालवीय ने नर्स और डॉक्टर की शिकायत सीएमओ से की है।

इधर सीएमएचओ डॉ. राजू निदारिया क कहना है मामला संज्ञान में आया था और उनकी समस्या भी दूर कर दी थी। सिविल सर्जन और डॉक्टर तथा समस्त स्टाफ को बता दिया है कि अब रैफर वही केस होंगे जो क्रिटिकल हैं। हमारे पास पर्याप्त संसाधन हैं, उनका उपयोग करें। जिला अस्पताल का हर मरीज रैफर हो रहा है, उसकी जानकारी भी अब मेरे द्वारा ली जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें