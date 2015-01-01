पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का असर:उपभोक्ताओं पर पांच करोड़ बकाया, वसूली के लिए बिजली कंपनी ने कनेक्शन काटना शुरू किया

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • बिल जमा नहीं कर रहे उपभोक्ता, अलग-अलग टीमें बकायादारों के घर पहुंच रही

प्रदेश सरकार से बिजली बिलाें में छूट की उम्मीदों को आधार बनाकर उपभोक्ताओं ने बिल भरा ही नहीं है। इसके चलते कंपनी पर अगस्त तक 12 हजार उपभोक्ताओं का ढाई करोड़ रुपए के लगभग का बकाया फ्रीज हो गया।

वहीं अगस्त के बाद के बिलों के भुगतान में भी लोगों ने आनाकानी शुरू कर दी। नतीजतन कंपनी पर बकाया राशि का आंकड़ा 5 करोड़ तक पहुंच गया। ऐसे में बढ़ते दबाव को देखते हुए कंपनी के अधिकारियों ने अब सख्ती शुरू कर दी। कंपनी की अलग-अलग टीमें बकायादारों के घर पहुंचकर तकाजा करने लगी है।

बिजली कंपनी के जेई बलराज तिवारी के अनुसार कंपनी का बकाया आंकड़ा 5 करोड़ के ऊपर है। उपभोक्ताओं को बिल जमा करने के लिए सुविधाएं देने के बाद भी बिल जमा कम ही करवा रहे हैं। ऐसे में अब कंपनी के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के निर्देश पर भुगतान नहीं करने वाले उपभोक्ताओं के कनेक्शन काटने की कवायद एक बार फिर शुरू कर दी गई है।

तीन टीमों में बंटे कर्मचारी हर दिन 15-20 उपभोक्ताओं के कनेक्शन काट रहे हैं। तिवारी के अनुसार कनेक्शन कटने के बाद दोबारा लेने पर उपभोक्ताओं को दोहरी मार पड़ेगी, क्योंकि बिल की राशि के साथ उन्हें नया कनेक्शन लेने के लिए सरचार्ज भी देना होगा।

जेई बलराज तिवारी के मुताबिक क्षेत्र के कुछ किसानों द्वारा लाइनमैन को बिल का भुगतान करने की बात कही गई थी, लेकिन इसकी कोई पर्ची या लाइनमैन ने पुष्टि नहीं की। बिलों का भुगतान कंपनी के केंद्रों पर ही करके रसीद जरूर लें। जहां तक बात शहरी क्षेत्र के घरेलू कनेक्शनधारियों की है तो वे भी समय पर बिल जमा कर परेशानियों से बचें।

किसानों से भी मोटी राशि ले रहे

शहरी उपभोक्ताओं के साथ ग्रामीण किसानों के बिल भी कंपनी सख्ती से वसूल रही है। ग्राम मझानिया के एक किसान का 40 हजार रुपए का भुगतान अटका होने पर कंपनी के अधिकारी किसान के शाजापुर स्थित घर का कनेक्शन काटने पहुंच गए।

जबकि किसान का कहना था कि उक्त 40 हजार के बिल की राशि वह लाइनमैन को जमा कर चुका था। उसने न तो रसीद दी और न ही उसके खाते में जमा हुआ। किसान विजय शर्मा ने बताया नहरें शुरू होने पर कंपनी 25-26 हजार रुपए कनेक्शन के नाम पर मांग रही है, जबकि बीते वर्ष 15 हजार रुपए में ही कनेक्शन दे दिया था।

