शिक्षा:पहली बार 10वीं और 12वीं के साथ ओपन परीक्षा में बैठेंगे 5वीं और 8वीं के विद्यार्थी

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
पहली बार राज्य ओपन परीक्षा में 10वीं व 12वीं विद्यार्थियों के साथ 5वीं और 8वीं के विद्यार्थी भी परीक्षा देते हुए नजर आएंगे। राज्य ओपन की परीक्षा, रुक जाना नहीं, मदरसा बोर्ड, आईटीआई की परीक्षा 2 शिफ्ट में शहर के तीन केंद्रों पर 14 दिसंबर से शुरू होगी, जो 26 दिसंबर तक समाप्त होगी। इन परीक्षाओं के लिए गोपनीय सामग्री केंद्र के प्रभारियों को शनिवार को मुख्य संकलन केंद्र ज्योति नगर विद्यालय से बांटी गई। सभी परीक्षाओं का संचालन भी यहीं से किया जाएगा।

मुख्य संकलन केंद्र के प्राचार्य रमेश मालवीय ने बताया ज्योति नगर स्कूल के साथ शासकीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक उत्कृष्ट स्कूल क्रमांक 1 तथा शासकीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय क्रमांक 2 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। यहां परीक्षा संचालित होगी। पहली बार 5वीं और 8वीं के विद्यार्थी राज्य ओपन परीक्षा में बैठेंगे। ये वे विद्यार्थी हैं जिनका किसी कारण से स्कूल छूट गया था व परीक्षा में बैठ नहीं सके।

शासकीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक ज्योति नगर विद्यालय में राज्य ओपन की परीक्षा होगी। इसमें 10वीं में 65 विद्यार्थी और 12वीं के 70 विद्यार्थी, इनके साथ 5वीं के 8 और 8वीं के 3 विद्यार्थी परीक्षा देंगे। वहीं मदरसा बोर्ड की परीक्षा में 10वीं के 26 और 12वीं के 3 विद्यार्थी परीक्षा देंगे। आईटीआई की परीक्षा के लिए 10वीं का एक विद्यार्थी परीक्षा देगा।

उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय में रुक जाना नहीं की परीक्षा 14 दिसंबर से शुरू होगी। इसमें 10वीं के 200 एवं 12वीं के 250 विद्यार्थी परीक्षा देंगे। शाउमावि क्र-2 में 10वीं के 133 और 12वीं के 226 विद्यार्थी परीक्षा देंगे।

