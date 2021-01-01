पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तबादलों की सूची से हलचल:जिले के तीन थानों से चार एसआई ने जिला छोड़ा, दो एसआई सहित तीन टीआई हुए इधर उधर

शाजापुरएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस महकमे में एक बार फिर थोक बंद तबादलों की सूची ने हलचल मचा दी। जिले के तीन थानों में पदस्थ चार एसआई का स्थानांतरण तो जिले के बाहर ही हो गया। वहीं स्थानीय स्तर पर दो एसआई सहित तीन टीआई को इधर से उधर कर दिया गया।

इसमें मक्सी थाने की जिम्मेदारी अब साइबर सेल प्रभारी मनीष दुबे को दी गई तो सलसलाई थाने के टीआई के.के. चौबे को अजाक थाने भेज दिया गया। प्रशासनिक कारणों का हवाला देते हुए किए इस बदलाव से लंबित प्रकरणों पर असर भी दिखाई देगा। जानकारी के अनुसार पीएचक्यू स्तर पर जारी सूची में कोतवाली थाने के एसआई नीरज कोचले, मक्सी थाने के के.सी. सिर्वी, लालघाटी थाने के मुकुल यादव, पूजा भदाैरिया को दूसरे जिलों में स्थानांतरित कर दिया गया। जबकि कोतवाली थाने के एसआई दीपेश व्यास को मक्सी, गुलाना चाैकी प्रभारी अनिल मालवीय को शुजालपुर सिटी भेजा गया। वहीं हाल ही में पदोन्नत हुए साइबर सेल प्रभारी मनीष दुबे को मक्सी थाना प्रभारी की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई। मक्सी टीआई रहे एसपीएस राघव का सलसलाई थाने में तबादला किया गया।

