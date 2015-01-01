पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सहूलियत:फ्यूलदूतम : डीजल की कल से होगी स्पाॅट डिलेवरी

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कृषि कार्यों के लिए किसानों के गांव तक पंप जितने दाम पर ही दिया जाएगा डीजल

कृषि कार्यों में व्यस्त किसानों के लिए एक अच्छी खबर आई है। खेती के समय बोवनी या सिंचाई करने के दौरान डीजल खत्म होने पर किसानों को पंप तक जाने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। बस एक काॅल करते ही भारत पेट्रोलियम किसानों को डीजल की स्पॉट डिलेवरी कर देगा। इसके लिए संभवत: उज्जैन संभाग का पहला चलित डीजल पंप शाजापुर में कल से यह सुविधा शुरू करने जा रहा है।

बड़े कास्तकार, उद्योग, ट्रांसपाेर्टर या स्कूल बस संचालन करने वालों को डीजल के लिए पंप तक जाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। एक काॅल करने पर डीजल से भरी गाड़ी उनके गांव, खेत-खलिहान या पहले से तय स्थान पर डीजल देने आ जाएगी।

इस सुविधा के लिए संबंधित को कम से कम 200 लीटर डीजल लेना होगा। डोर टू डोर डिलेवरी के इस मॉडल प्रयोग के लिए भारत पेट्रोलियम ने उज्जैन संभाग के शाजापुर के ग्राम मझानिया के डीलर सरजू पेट्रोलियम एवं तानिया इंटरप्राइजेस का चयन किया है। 17 दिसंबर से यह सुविधा यहां से शुरू कर दी जाएगी। इन्हें भी मिलेगी सुविधा- माहेश्वरी के अनुसार निर्माण स्थलों पर प्रयुक्त भारी मशीनरी, मोबाइल टॉवर, जनरेटर सेट, चलित मशीनरी अथवा जहां डीजल स्टोर करने के संसाधन नहीं है, वहां डीजल पहुंचाएगा।

पेट्रोल पंप के रेट पर ही मिलेगा डीजल

पेट्रोल पंप संचालक सीताराम माहेश्वरी ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि खास बात यह है कि होम डोर टू डोर डिलेवरी में ईंधन लेने पर किसानों या अन्य लोगों को पेट्रोल पंप के रेट पर ही डीजल दिया जाएगा। जल्द ही चलित वाहन पंप से क्षेत्र में 20 किमी दायरे में फेरे लगाने शुरू कर दिए जाएंगे।

चलित डीजल पंप को लेकर सुरक्षा के पूरे इंतजाम

चलित डीजल पंप को लेकर सुरक्षा के पूरे इंतजाम भी किए गए हैं। भारत सरकार के पेट्रोलियम तथा विस्फोटक सुरक्षा संस्थान (पीईएसओ) के समस्त मानकों को पूरा करते हुए आवश्यक प्रमाण-पत्र के साथ इस चलित डीजल वाहन फ्यूलदूतम को बाजार में उतारा जा रहा है।

अधिकारी व सांसद की उपस्थिति में होगी शुरुआत

जिले में पहले चलित डीजल पंप की शुरुआत 17 दिसंबर से की जा रही है। इसके लिए सरजू पेट्रोलियम के संचालक के अनुसार सांसद महेंद्र सोलंकी और भारत पेट्रोलियम मध्यप्रदेश-छत्तसीगढ़ के प्रमुख अधिकारी राजेशकुमार सिन्हा की उपस्थित में इसकी शुरुआत कर दी जाएगी।

