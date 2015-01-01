पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नए प्याज की आवक से मंडी में रौनक:लहसुन के भाव भी बढ़े, आलू में सोना चिप्स का इंतजार

शाजापुर2 घंटे पहले
नासिक का लाल प्याज लगातार एक सप्ताह से मंडी की औसत आवक से दोगुना आ रहा है, जिससे मंडी की रौनक बनी हुई है। बुधवार को मंडी में 4000 कट्टों की आवक हुई, जिसमें पुराना प्याज 22 से 25 रुपए किलो तक और नया प्याज 30 से 32 रुपए किलो तक बिका।

लहसुन की आवक 800 कट्टों की रही, जो 6000 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के दाम में बिका। सुपर माल 8000 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल में भी गया। इससे लहसुन की बोवनी करने वाले किसानों को आने वाले दिनों में लहसुन की उपज के अच्छे दाम मिलने की उम्मीद फिर से जागी है क्योंकि लॉकडाउन के बाद जब से मंडी खुली है, तब से लहसुन के दाम 8000 रुपए क्विंटल से ज्यादा नहीं गए हैं।

आलू की आवक चार सौ कट्टों की रही, जो पुखराज किस्म का आया, जबकि सोना चिप्स आलू का अभी भी व्यापारियों को इंतजार है, जिसे कंपनी सबसे ज्यादा पसंद करती है। आलू 18 रुपए किलो के भाव में गया। मंडी कर्मचारी अनिल जैन ने बताया अनाज मंडी में आवक कम रही और बुधवार को सोयाबीन की कुल आवक 1592 क्विंटल रही। उच्चतम भाव 4390 व न्यूनतम 3430 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल रहे।

