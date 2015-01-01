पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियमों की अनदेखी:सरकार ने विवाह आयोजन करने की छूट दी है, मास्क की नहीं

शाजापुर35 मिनट पहले
शादी के जुलूस में शामिल करीब 50 लोगों में सिर्फ दो लोगों ने मास्क लगा रहे हैं, यानी दो लोग ही कोरोना को लेकर गंभीर हैं।

लगातार बढ़ रहे संक्रमण को देख राज्य सरकार से लेकर प्रशासनिक अमले की चिंता फिर बढ़ने लगी है। इसके बावजूद आमजन गाइड लाइन का पालन करने को तैयार नहीं। सोशल डिस्टेंस तो दूर, मास्क तक नहीं लगा रहे। इसी लापरवाही के कारण मंगलवार को भी 456 की रिपोर्ट में 11 नए संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए हैं।

इधर, लगातार 8 माह से सख्ती दिखाने वाले अफसर भी अब थक गए। ऐसे में नई गाइड लाइन अब शासकीय अधिकारियों के लिए भी तय कर दी गई। प्रशासनिक स्तर पर जारी हुए कोविड-19 के नए दिशा निर्देश भी आमजन को समझाइश देने वाले ही हैं।

यानी अब हमें अपने स्तर से ही संक्रमण से बचना होगा। यही वजह है कि प्रशासन ने अब मार्केट खुले या बंद रहने से लेकर अन्य पाबंदियां लगाने के बजाए समझाइश देने पर जोर दिया है।

