एडमिशन:उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री ने कहा- महाविद्यालयों में 25 फीसदी सीट बढ़ेगी, प्रवेश के लिए 4 दिन लिंक भी खुलेगी

शाजापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पत्रकारों से चर्चा करते डॉ. यादव

उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने प्रदेश के शासकीय कॉलेजों में एडमिशन का 25 प्रतिशत कोटा बढ़ा दिया है। इसके लिए ऑनलाइन प्रवेश के लिए फिर से लिंक खोल दी जाएगी। यह बात प्रदेश के कैबिनेट मंत्री उच्च शिक्षा विभाग डॉ. मोहन यादव ने रेस्ट हाउस में गुरुवार शाम पत्रकारों से चर्चा में कही।

उन्होंने कहा संक्रमण के चलते ऑनलाइन लिंक 10 दिन के लिए खोल दी गई है, साथ ही 25 प्रतिशत सीटें बढ़ाने के लिए भी निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। इससे विद्यार्थियों को प्रवेश लेने में सुविधा होगी। आज यानी 30 अक्टूबर के बाद चार दिन के लिए कॉलेजों को प्रवेश की अनुमति भी प्रदान की जा रही है। यादव ने बताया कि विभिन्न कॉलेजों में विभिन्न संकायों को प्रारंभ करने के लिए भी प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

कॉलेजों में शैक्षणिक व्यवस्था सुचारु ढंग से चलाई जाए, इसके लिए प्रभावी कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं। साथ ही किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही, ढिलाई या अवहेलना होने पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जा रही है। यादव ने बताया कि जन भागीदारी समितियों को प्रभावी बनाकर उनका सफल क्रियान्वयन किया जाएगा, साथ ही कॉलेजों को जन भागीदारी फंड का उपयोग छात्र हित में करने के लिए भी प्रशिक्षण देकर विभिन्न विकास कार्य कराए जा रहे हैं।

5800 कर्मचारियों को दीपावली का तोहफा

मंत्री यादव ने बताया कि कॉलेजों एवं विश्वविद्यालयों के स्टाफ को सातवें यूजीसी वेतनमान के एरियर्स के भुगतान संबंधी आदेश की घोषणा राज्य सरकार द्वारा की गई है।

साथ ही प्रदेश के शासकीय महाविद्यालयों एवं विश्वविद्यालयों में नियमित रूप से कार्यरत शैक्षणिक वर्ग के प्राचार्य, प्राध्यापक, सहा. प्राध्यापक क्रीड़ा अधिकारी एवं ग्रंथपाल को यूजीसी सातवें वेतनमान के एरियर 1 जनवरी 2016 से 31 मार्च 2019 तक का भुगतान किया जाना है।

इससे करीब 715.70 करोड़ का व्यय भार शासन पर आएगा। एरियर्स का 50 प्रतिशत हिस्सा राशि 357.35 करोड़ राज्य शासन द्वारा और शेष 50% केंद्र शासन द्वारा वहन किया जाएगा। इससे प्रदेश के कॉलेजों एवं विश्वविद्यालयों में कार्यरत करीब 5800 प्राचार्य एवं प्राध्यापक आदि लाभान्वित होंगे।

