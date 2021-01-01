पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हक के लिए लड़ाई:साबरमती का स्टापेज नहीं होने से कैंसर के मरीजों के इलाज की उम्मीदें हो गई खत्म, ज्ञापन सौंप आंदोलन की दी चेतवानी

शाजापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • समाजसेवी दरबार पहुंचे स्टेशन, आज सर्वब्राह्मण समाज कलेक्टर से मिलेगा, रेल अफसरों से भी करेंगे बात
  • भास्कर के साथ रेल रोको अभियान में शामिल हो रहे हैं शहर के सामाजिक संगठन

कोरोना काल में बंद हुई ट्रेनों की अनलॉक होने के साथ ही फिर से शुरू होने की उम्मीदें देख रहे शहर के लोगों को गुरुवार को बड़ा झटका तब लगा जब एकमात्र साबरमती एक्सप्रेस का स्टापेज यहां बंद कर दिया गया।

जिले में 44 साल पहले शुरू हुई रेल सुविधाओं से शहर के व्यापारियों को बड़े शहरों तक आने-जाने की राह आसान हो गई थी, वहीं कैंसर जैसी गंभीर मरीजों के लिए गुजरात के बड़े अस्पतालों तक जाने के रास्ते भी खुल गए थे, लेकिन ट्रेनों का स्टापेज खत्म होने से उनकी सभी उम्मीदें भी खत्म हो गई। इन सुविधाओं को बहाल करने के लिए जनप्रतिनिधियों ने तो कोई पहल नहीं की पर, शहर के समाजसेवी रेल मुद्दों के लिए हमेशा आवाज उठाने वाले किशोरसिंह दरबार ने शुक्रवार को डीआरएम के नाम सहायक स्टेशन अधीक्षक को एक ज्ञापन सौंप कर ट्रेनों के स्टापेज के लिए आंदोलन की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है।

मक्सी बोर्डिंग कराने से समय के साथ आर्थिक नुकसान भी होगा
ज्ञात रहे साबरमती ट्रेन से गुजराज के वडोदरा शहर के सेवाधाम अस्पताल में नि:शुल्क इलाज के लिए उज्जैन से लेकर गुना तक के कई मरीज आना-जाना करते हैं। ट्रेन का स्टापेज खत्म होने से शहरी क्षेत्र से जुड़े ही एेसे 50 से ज्यादा मरीजों के लिए यह बड़ी परेशानी बन गई है। इसी मुद्दे को लेकर शुक्रवार को शहर के समाजसेवी दरबार ने डीआरएम को ज्ञापन सौंप पूर्व की तरह रेल सुविधाओं को बहाल करने की मांग की है। दरबार ने बताया कि रेलवे मालगाड़ियों के जरिए मुनाफा कमा रही है, पर यात्रियों की सुविधाओं को ध्यान नहीं रखा जा रहा है।

संक्रमण काल में जनरल टिकट पहले ही बंद कर दिए गए। अब ट्रेनों का स्टापेज नहीं होने से शहर के लोगों को उज्जैन या मक्सी से बोर्डिंग कराना पड़ेगा। इससे उन पर आर्थिक मार के साथ समय की बर्बादी भी होगी। जबकि जिला मुख्यालय होने के नाते ट्रेनों का स्टापेज शाजापुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर होना चाहिए। ज्ञापन सौंपा है, यदि इसके बाद भी इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया तो आगामी दिनों में आंदोलन किया जाएगा। इधर, पूर्व विधायक अरूण भीमावद ने भी केंद्रीय मंत्री थावरचंद गेहलोत और सांसद महेंद्रसिंह सोलंकी को पत्र लिखा है।

अभियान में आगे आए शहरवासी
रेल रोको अभियान में भास्कर के साथ अब शहर के लोग भी आगे आने लगे हैं। शुक्रवार को समाजसेवी दरबार ने स्थानीय रेलवे अधिकारियों को ज्ञापन सौंपा तो शनिवार को सर्वब्राह्मण समाज ने भी इसके लिए तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। अध्यक्ष विनीत वाजपेयी ने बताया कि शहर को देशभर से जोड़ने वाली रेल सुविधाओं काे दिनोंदिन खत्म किया जा रहा है। न तो जनप्रतिनिधियों ने कभी ध्यान दिया और न ही प्रशासनिक स्तर पर कोई प्रयास हुए। अब सामाजिक स्तर पर ट्रेन सुविधाओं को पुन: बहाल करने के लिए कलेक्टर दिनेश जैन से चर्चा कर भोपाल मंडल के रेलवे अधिकारियों से भी संपर्क किया जाएगा।

