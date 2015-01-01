पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवाली:किसान कैसे मनाएं दिवाली, दो साल से खराब हो रही खरीफ फसल, रबी की बोवनी के लिए लेना पड़ा कर्ज

बोलाईएक घंटा पहले
  • पिछले साल गुलाना तहसील के 13 हजार किसानों ने करवाया था बीमा, लेकिन 14 गांव के 3500 किसान अब भी क्लेम से वंचित

सलीम शेख | जेब में पैसा हो तो त्योहार अच्छे हैं, लेकिन जब जेब खाली हो तो राेशनी से जगमगाता आसमान भी धुंधला दिखता है। इस बार गुलाना तहसील के किसानों की हालात भी लगभग ऐसी ही है। लगातार दो साल से खरीफ फसल खराब होने से किसानों को बोया बीज भी हाथ नहीं लग पाया है। दो बार की लागत पानी में गई और इस बार कर्ज लेकर रबी फसल की बोवनी कर रहे किसानों की कमर टूटने लगी है।

कर्ज से लदे किसानों का दिवाला निकल गया। ऐसे में रोशनी का त्योहार कैसे मनाएं, इसका अंदाज लगाया जा सकता है।पिछले साल खरीफ फसल अतिवर्षा का शिकार हो गई थी और उत्पादन के नाम पर लागत भी नहीं निकल पाई। किसानों ने परिवार का पेट काटकर प्रीमियम के नाम पर मोटी राशि जमाकर फसल का बीमा करवाया था।

इस बार फिर यलो मौजेक किसानों पर कहर बनकर टूटा। नतीजतन किसानों के हाथ फिर खाली रह गए। साल 2019 में खराब हुई खरीफ फसल का बीमा किसानों को अब तक नहीं मिला है, जबकि इस बार फिर खराब हुई फसल का बीमा कब आएगा, यह तय नहीं है। इस बार भी सोयाबीन की लागत तक नहीं निकली और अब फिर से किसानों को आभूषण बेचकर या गिरवी रखकर रबी फसल के लिए 5 हजार रुपए प्रति बीघा लगाना पड़ रहे हैं। तहसील के ग्राम बांगली निवासी किसान भगवान सिंह राजपूत, सिमरोल शु. के शिवनारायण परमार, बोलाई के ईश्वरसिंह पाटीदार व वजीरपुर खेड़ा के देवीसिंह राजपूत ने बताया कि तंगहाली के दौर में किसानों के लिए परिवार का भरण पोषण चुनौती बना हुआ है। ऐसे में परिवार दिवाली की चकाचौंध में कैसे शामिल हो सकेंगे।

