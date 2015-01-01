पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • If The Sewerage Work Of 76 Crores Is Done At The Same Pace, It Will Not Be Completed In Five Years, Even The Roads Which Were Dug Up Did Not Repair Them.

कार्य गति धीमी:76 करोड़ के सीवरेज का काम इसी गति से चला तो पांच साल में भी पूरा नहीं होगा, जिन सड़कों को खोदा उनकी मरम्मत तक नहीं की

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • निर्माण एजेंसी ने लाइन डालने के तत्काल बाद मरम्मत करने का भरोसा दिया, लॉकडाउन के बाद से काम ही शुरू नहीं किया

शहर की नालियों में बहने वाले गंदे पानी को शहर के बाहर निकालने के लिए शुरू हुए सीवरेज प्लान के काम ने सड़कों का नया संकट खड़ा कर दिया है। जनवरी में काम शुरू करने वाली गुजरात की कंपनी ने तीन माह यानी मार्च तक काम किया। 35 से ज्यादा सड़कों की बीच में से खुदाई कर पाइप लाइन भी डाल दिए, लेकिन इन सड़कों की मरम्मत नहीं की। जबकि टेंडर के बाद निर्माण एजेंसी ने दो साल में काम पूरा करने का दावा किया था, शुरुआत में काम भी इसी तरीके से शुरू किया।

2020 शुरू होते ही विजय नगर क्षेत्र में सड़कों की खुदाई कर पाइप लाइन डालने का काम शुरू हो गया। सड़कों की खुदाई के समय निर्माण एजेंसी ने 200 से 300 मीटर की सड़क में पाइप लाइन डालने के तत्काल बाद उक्त सड़क की मरम्मत कर सुधारने का दावा किया था, लेकिन वादे के मुताबिक ठेकेदार ने काम नहीं किया। जेसीबी से पूरे क्षेत्र के सीसी रोड बीच में से खाेद दिए। पाइप बिछाने के बाद ऊपर से मिट्टी भी डाल दी, लेकिन मरम्मत नहीं की। इधर, अनलॉक के बाद भी कंपनी ने अब तक काम शुरू नहीं कराया। इस कारण करोड़ों रुपए सीसी रोड निर्माण पर खर्च होने के बाद भी शहरवासियों को उखड़ी सड़कों की परेशानी झेलना पड़ रही है।

दबाव डाल तो कुछ सड़कों की मरम्मत की : ठेकेदार पूरे समय सिर्फ सड़कों की खुदाई कर पाइप डालने में ही लगा रहा। इसको लेकर भास्कर ने मरम्मत का सवाल खड़ा किया। सभी सड़कों की खुदाई होने के बाद मरम्मत नहीं होते देख नपाध्यक्ष शीतल भट्ट ने भी ठेकेदार से स्पष्ट चेतावनी दे दी। उन्होंने कहा जब तक पुरानी सड़कों की मरम्मत नहीं होती, तब तक अन्य सड़कों की खुदाई नहीं होगी। इस पर ठेकेदार ने एक सप्ताह में 10 से 12 सड़कों की मरम्मत कराई। बाद में काम बंद कर दिया।

शहर की खुली नालियों में बहने वाले गंदे पानी को अंडरग्राउंड करने के लिए 76 करोड़ रुपए से सीवरेज प्लान को मंजूरी मिली। गुजरात की कंपनी ने शहर में 100 किमी से ज्यादा अंडरग्राउंड लाइन डालने का जिम्मा लिया। नियमानुसार दो साल में काम पूरा होना है, लेकिन ठेकेदार का जिस तरह का काम करने का रवैया है, वैसे ही काम चला तो अगले 5 साल तक शहर में सीवरेज प्लान का काम पूरा नहीं हो सकेगा।

मामले में नपा सीएमओ भूपेंद्र दीक्षित का कहना है कि सीवरेज प्लान का काम सीधे शहरी विकास विभाग के माध्यम से हो रहा है। मॉनिटरिंग भी विभाग के उज्जैन में बैठे अफसरों को करना है। वादे के मुताबिक निर्माण एजेंसी ने पाइप लाइन डालने के बाद सड़कों की मरम्मत नहीं कराई है। मामले को लेकर जल्द ही विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों से चर्चा की जाएगी। ताकि ठेकेदार से जल्दी काम शुरू कराया जा सके।

