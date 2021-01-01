पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:पक्की सड़क बने तो बचेगा 15 किमी का चक्कर, 5 की बजाए लग रहे 30 मिनट

मोहन बड़ोदियाएक घंटा पहले
  • करजू से टिगरिया तीन किलोमीटर पथरीला रोड बना परेशानी
  • मंडोदा से भंवरासा तक पक्का रोड जर्जर

ग्रामीणों के लिए करजू से टिगरिया तक का तीन किमी पथरीला रोड परेशानी बना हुआ है। रास्ता इतना जर्जर हो गया कि लोगों को 15 किमी लंबा चक्कर लगाकर मोहन बड़ाेदिया तक जाना पड़ रहा है, जबकि यदि इस तीन किमी सड़क का पक्का निर्माण करा दिया जाए तो पांच मिनट के सफर में लग रहे आधे घंटे का समय बच जाएगा।

डामरीकरण सड़क का अभाव परेशानी का सबब बना हुआ है। करजू से सारंगपुर जाने वाला रास्ता भी मंडोदा से भंवरासा तक पूरा गड्ढों में तब्दील होकर जर्जर है। दो बार हुए पेचवर्क में भी ठेकेदार द्वारा खानापूर्ति कर गड्ढों को छोड़ दिया। कई बार उच्च अधिकारियों को अवगत कराने के बाद भी रोड के गड्ढे बरकरार है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ करजू से भंवरासा तक बने प्रधानमंत्री सड़क योजना में बना रोड भी पूरी तरह गड्ढों में तब्दील हो चुका है। इसे लेकर मंडोदा सरपंच प्रतिनिधि जगदीश चौधरी ने पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग शाजापुर को आवेदन देकर अवगत कराया था। विभाग की अनदेखी नजर आती है।

रोज ही ग्रामीणों का आना जाना लगा रहता है

ग्रामीणों का हर शासकीय काम मोहन बड़ोदिया से होता है, क्योंकि जनपद, कृषि मंडी, अस्पताल, परियोजना, तहसील, थाना, कॉलेज, बीआरसी, बीओ, एमपीईबी आदि विभागों के मुख्यालय सहित हाट बाजार भी मोहन बड़ोदिया में ही लगता है। ऐसे में बारिश में कीचड़ तो गर्मी में धूल उड़ने से वाहन चालक परेशान होते हैं।

ग्रामीणों ने बताई अपनी परेशानी

ग्रामीण दुर्गाप्रसाद चंद्रवंशी, गोपाल आर्य, बाबूलाल टेस्टर, महेश कुमार, देवकरण चंद्रवंशी, दिनेश कुमार आदि ने बताया यह तीन किलोमीटर का पथरीला कच्चा रास्ता आए दिन हमारे लिए बड़ी समस्या बन जाता है, क्योंकि ये रास्ता बारिश में पूरी तरह कीचड़ में तब्दील हो जाता है। इस कारण आए दिन ट्रैक्टर, वाहन कीचड़ में फंस जाते हैं। हमने डामरीकरण के लिए विधायक, सांसद से लेकर प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को अवगत कराया, लेकिन अब तक समस्या का हल नहीं निकला।

ठेकेदार से बात कर सही करवाया जाएगा

करजू से टिकरिया जोड़ तक 3 किलोमीटर के डामरीकरण का स्टूमेट फाइल बनाकर भोपाल भेज दी है। स्वीकृत होने के बाद काम शुरू करवा दिया जाएगा। मंडोदा से करजू व करजू से भवरासा तक बने रोड को मेरे द्वारा जाकर देखा गया है। रोड गड्ढों में तब्दील हो चुका है। ठेकेदार से बात कर सही करवाया जाएगा।

हर्षवर्धन सिंह, एसडीओ पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग शाजापुर

