दबंगों का कब्जा:जमीन पर किया अवैध खनन, अफसरों और सीएम हेल्पलाइन में शिकायत की, तब जेसीबी व ट्रैक्टर किए जब्त

शाजापुर4 घंटे पहले
  • भारतीय संविधान यानी कानून का राज... पीड़ित किसान तेजकुमार ने कहा-
  • जब तक कानून है, मुझे किसी का डर नहीं, पर मलाल नामजद आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई नहीं

भारतीय संविधान यानी कानून का राज... इसके बावजूद आज भी लोगों को कानून और नियमों के मुताबिक काम कराने के लिए सिस्टम से संघर्ष करना पड़ रहा है। इसमें कुछ लोग हार मान जाते हैं और उन्हें येन केन प्रकारेण अपना काम करवाना पड़ता है। वहीं कुछ लोग ऐसे भी होते हैं, जो नियम से बिना रिश्वत दिए काम कराने के लिए डटे रहते हैं और सफल भी होते हैं।

ऐसा ही एक मामला संविधान दिवस के एक दिन पहले सामने आया। इसमें पीड़ित किसान ने अपना वाजिब काम कराने के लिए सरकारी सिस्टम से लंबी लड़ाई लड़ी और अधिकारियों को कार्रवाई के लिए अपना कार्यालय छोड़कर मैदान में उतरना पड़ा। मामला शाजापुर और उज्जैन जिले की सीमा के बीच नैनावद स्थित एक जमीन का है, जो शाजापुर के तेजकुमार प्रजापति और उनके भाई किशन लाल के नाम पर थी। विरोध किया तो दादागिरी पर उतरे- इस जमीन पर की गई तार फैंसिंग हाईवे निर्माण के दौरान टूट गई।

इसके बद से ही नैनावद के समीप स्थित पटयालखेड़ी निवासी दबंग ने पहले कब्जा किया और बाद में अवैध खनन करता रहा। करीब दो बीघा जमीन खोद डाली। इसकी भनक जब प्रजापति भाइयों को लगी तो उन्होंने अवैध खनन करने वाले दारासिंह का विरोध किया तो वह दादागिरी पर उतर गया। इसके बाद करीब एक साल से वे शाजापुर और उज्जैन जिले के तराना तहसील के राजस्व और पुलिस प्रशासन से शिकायत की।

शिकायत के बाद मौके पर की कार्रवाई

हाल ही में 19 जनवरी को किसान प्रजापति ने तराना एसडीएम एकता जायसवाल और तहसीलदार दीपक वर्मा को लिखित शिकायत भी की। इसके पहले 5 जनवरी को सीएम हेल्पलाइन में शिकायत की थी। करीब डेढ़ साल के लंबे संघर्ष के बाद 23 जनवरी को अधिकारियों के दल मौके पहुंचा और अवैध खनन करते हुए एक जेसीबी और ट्रैक्टर जब्त कर लिए।

कार्रवाई तो हुई पर लंबा समय लगा

प्रजापति भाइयों ने पूरे मामले की जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि कानून राज में भी कार्रवाई के लिए लंबा समय लग गया। हाल के ही दिनों में अधिकारियों को अवगत कराने के बाद एसडीएम और तहसीलदार ने तत्काल कार्रवाई की। पर मलाल यह भी है कि नामजद शिकायत करने के बाद भी आरोपियों की धरपकड़ नहीं हो पाई।

पंचनामा बनाया, आगे की कार्रवाई करेंगे

मैंने चार माह पहले ही शजापुर से स्थानांतरित होकर तराना ज्वाइन किया है। उक्त मामले में पटवारी ने पंचनामा भी बनाया है। आगे भी मामले की जानकारी लेकर सख्ती से कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
डीके वर्मा, तहसीलदार तराना

मामले की शिकायत सामने आने के तुरंत बाद ही मौके पर जाकर हमने कार्रवाई की। जेसीबी, ट्रैक्टर जब्त किए गए। नामजद शिकायत के मामले में भी जांच के बाद कार्रवाई की जाएगीl हमारा प्रयास है कि आमजनों की समस्या का त्वरित निराकरण किया जा सके।
एकता जयसवाल एसडीएम तराना

