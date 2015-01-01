पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्याज की आवक:रास नहीं आया आयातित प्याज, देशी की डिमांड बढ़ते ही फिर 40 पार पहुंचे भाव

शाजापुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाव बढ़ने की सूचना मिलते ही आवक बढ़ी, 8000 कट्टे आए

पंजाब के रास्ते देश के महानगरों की मंडियों में अफगानिस्तान का प्याज आयात किया जा रहा था। ताकि प्याज के भाव त्योहारी सीजन में सरकार को परेशान ना करे लेकिन कर्नाटक और महाराष्ट्र के व्यापारी तथा जनता को अफगानिस्तान के प्याज का स्वाद नहीं भाया।

ऐसे में उसके सौदे टूटने लगे और देशी प्याज में तेजी दिखाई। जो प्याज शनिवार तक 35 रुपए किलो बिक रहा था वह साप्ताहिक छुट्टी के बाद सोमवार को मंडी में 41 रुपए किलो में नीलाम हुआ। वहीं पुराना प्याज 36 रुपए किलो तक नीलाम हुआ। प्याज की बढ़ी हुई कीमत की जानकारी किसानों को लगते ही मंडी में भी आवक बढ़ गई और सोमवार को 8000 कट्टे प्याज आए।

प्याज के कम भाव होने से गुरुवार से लेकर शनिवार तक जिले के किसान नाराज भी थे। इस कारण मंडी में कई सौदे रद्द भी हुए थे। गौरतलब है कि 1 नवंबर को प्याज के दाम 65 रुपए तक चले गए थे। इसके बाद विदेशों से प्याज आयात किए जाने लगा था, जबकि देसी प्याज के निर्यात पर 1 सितंबर को प्रतिबंध लगा दिया था। इसके बाद प्याज के दाम में गिरावट दर्ज की गई थी और 30 रुपए किलो तक भाव आ गए थे।

लहसुन के भाव में गिरावट

मंडी कर्मचारी जगदीश गवली ने बताया कि शहर की सब्जी मंडी में लहसुन के पिछले 6 महीने से ही लहसुन के दाम में गिरावट चल रही है और भाव स्थिर हैं, परंतु सोमवार को लहसुन के दाम में और गिरावट दर्ज की गई जो 2000 से 6600 रुपए क्विंटल तक बिका।

थोक व्यापारी दिलीप परियानी बताते हैं कि इसके पहले भी विदेशी देशों से प्याज आयात किया गया। तब भी स्वाद अच्छा नहीं होने से नीलामी की दौड़ से बाहर हो गया और प्रदेश के साथ जिले के प्याज को महानगर में तवज्जो दी थी।

टर्की, अफगानिस्तान से पहले भी कई मर्तबा आयात किया जा चुका है। इसका स्वाद अच्छा नहीं होता। देसी और जिले के प्याज में जो तीखापन होता है, वह दूसरे अन्य प्रदेशों के प्याज में भी नहीं मिलता। देशभर में मप्र के प्याज का स्वाद सबसे बेहतर है। इसीलिए कर्नाटक और महाराष्ट्र में एक बार फिर देसी प्याज की डिमांड बढ़ी है जो नवंबर तक के रहेगी। दिसंबर में प्याज के भाव जरूर उतर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें