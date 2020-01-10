पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण:दुकानों के सामने फैले अतिक्रमण को हटवाकर ट्रैफिक सुधारें -कलेक्टर

शाजापुर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगरीय निकायों के सभी सीएमओ को कलेक्टर दिनेश जैन ने निर्देश दिए हैं कि शहर के बाजारों में दुकानदारों द्वारा सड़कों पर सामान रखकर किए गए अतिक्रमण को हटाने तथा सड़कों को यातायात के लिए सुगम बनाएं। साथ ही कलेक्टर ने निर्देशित किया कि सड़कों के किनारे अवैध रूप से सामान रखकर कब्जा कर यातायात और पार्किंग में बाधा डालने वालों को भी हटाएं। इसके लिए नपा अधिकारी क्षेत्र के राजस्व अधिकारी एवं ट्रैफिक प्रभारी मिलकर कार्रवाई करें। शहरों में घूमने वाले आवारा पशुओं को नजदीक की गोशालाओं में भिजवाएं। मक्सी सीएमओ को कलेक्टर ने निर्देश दिए कि कोरोना संक्रमण के फैलाव को रोकने के लिए हाट बाजारों पर प्रतिबंध है। मक्सी में हाट बाजार नहीं लगने दें।

मक्सी के आयुर्वेदिक अस्पताल के आसपास की गंदगी हटवाएं, यहां फीवर क्लिनिक शुरू किया जाना है। कलेक्टर ने सभी सीएमओ को निर्देश दिए कि नगरीय क्षेत्रों में मनमाने तरीके से कोई भी कहीं भी लगने वाली मांस विक्रय की दुकानों को उचित स्थानों पर लगवाएं।

