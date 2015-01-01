पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्य अधूरा:इंटकवेल का काम अधूरा, नतीजा- 15 करोड़ खर्च करने के बाद भी नहर और नदी में बहकर आ रहे पानी की सप्लाई

शाजापुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ठेकेदार की लेतलाली के कारण नहीं मिल रही सुविधा

पेयजल व्यवस्था सुधारने के लिए 15 करोड़ रुपए खर्च करने के बाद भी शहरवासियों को नहर व नदी में बहाकर लाए जा रहे पानी से ही प्यास बुझाना पड़ रही है। चीलर डेम का पानी वाटर वर्क्स तक लाने के लिए पाइप लाइन डाले पांच साल से बीत गए, लेकिन पहले निर्माण में गड़बड़ी और ठेकेदार के उदासीन रवैये से इतनी मोटी राशि खर्च होने के बाद भी शहरवासियों को नहर व नदी में बहाकर लाए जाने वाले पानी से ही प्यास बुझाना पड़ रही है।

शहरवासियों को स्वच्छ व पर्याप्त पानी उपलब्ध कराने के लिए 12 साल पहले केंद्र सरकार ने यूआईडीएसएसएमटी योजना के तहत शाजापुर शहर के लिए 13 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत किए। 2008 में ही इसका भूमिपूजन भी हो गया, लेकिन भोपाल स्तर से हुई टेंडर प्रक्रिया में बाहरी एजेंसी ने शाजापुर में काम कराने का जिम्मा लिया। बाद में कई साल तक काम ही नहीं किया।

स्थिति यह है कि कई बार नोटिस व जुर्माने की कार्रवाई करने के बाद तीन साल पहले ठेकेदार ने आधे अधूरे काम को हैंडओवर कर दिया। चीलर डेम का पानी वाटर वर्क्स तक पहुंचाने के लिए जो इंटकवेल बनाया, उसे डूब क्षेत्र के लेवल से ऊपर बना दिया।

इसे बाद में आए अधिकारियों ने फेल कर दिया। दो साल पहले नए इंटकवेल के लिए 1.20 करोड़ रुपए अलग से स्वीकृत कराकर डेम क्षेत्र के करीब 200 मीटर अंदर नया इंटकवेल बनाने का काम शुरू किया। इसका काम पूरा हो गया, लेकिन इसके पाइप का कनेक्शन अब तक नहीं जोड़ा गया। नतीजतन शहरवासियों को साफ पानी मिलना शुरू नहीं हो सका।

नपा को हर माह 3 लाख रुपए का नुकसान

ठेकेदार की लापरवाही व नपाधिकारियों की उदासीनता से नपा को हर माह 3 लाख रुपए का नुकसान हो रहा है। इसमें 2 लाख रुपए महीने तो सिर्फ इंटकवेल के लिए लगाए गए ट्रांसफार्मर के बिल का ही भार है। ट्रांसफार्मर का उपयोग नहीं होने के बाद भी नपा को हर माह एवरेज बिल औसत 2 लाख रुपए चुकाना पड़ रहा है। इसके अलावा नहर व नदी में बहाकर लाए जाने वाले पानी की साफ करने के लिए भी ब्लीचिंग, फिटकरी सहित अन्य सामग्री पर ही करीब एक लाख रुपए अतिरिक्त खर्च करना पड़ता है। इतना ही नहीं इससे नपा को मैन पावर भी ज्यादा लगाना पड़ता है।

एक सप्ताह का काम भी नहीं बचा

1.20 करोड़ रुपए से बनाए गए नए इंटकवेल का काम पूरा हो चुका है। डूब क्षेत्र के बाहर तक बनाए गए पक्के ढांचे पर पाइप भी लगा दिए। अब सिर्फ पुराने इंटकवेल के पास तक अंडरग्राउंड डली पाइप लाइन से ही इसका कनेक्शन जोड़ना है। ठेकेदार चाहे तो एक सप्ताह से कम समय में यह काम कर सकता है।

ठेकेदार से जल्द ही काम शुरू करवाएंगे

ठेकेदार को जल्द से जल्द काम शुरू कराकर पानी की सप्लाई शुरू कराने का अल्टीमेटम दे दिया है। पाइप लाइन से सप्लाई शुरू होने के बाद पानी सप्लाई आसान हो जाएगी। शहरवासियों काे भी पर्याप्त पानी मिलने लगेगा।

-भूपेंद्र दीक्षित, सीएमओ नपा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें