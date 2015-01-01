पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:अपहरण कर पीटा, अब जान से मारनेे की धमकी

शाजापुर31 मिनट पहले
  • पीड़ित बोले- जल्द गिरफ्तार नहीं किया तो गांव छोड़ना पड़ेगा

कई दिनों तक गुंडा अभियान चालने के बाद भी पुलिस शहर और जिले में बेखौफ घूम रहे हिस्ट्रीशीटरों पर अंकुश नहीं लगा पाई। गत दिनों पुलिस बुलाकर सांपखेड़ा से युवक को कार में बैठाकर सुनसान क्षेत्र में ले जाकर मारपीट करने के मामले में पुलिस ने प्रकरण तो दर्ज कर लिया, लेकिन किसी भी गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई।

केस दर्ज होने के बाद पीड़ित युवक की संपत्ति पर कब्जा करने वाले शिक्षक ने हिस्ट्रीशीटरों की मदद से अब युवक मां सहित उसके अन्य परिजनों को धमकाना शुरू कर दिया है। युवक के अनुसार आरोपियों की जल्द गिरफ्तारी नहीं की गई तो गांव से ही पलायन करना पड़ेगा।

20 नवम्बर को खेत जा रहे देवकरण को दयाराम ने संपत्ति विवाद के चलते अगवा करने के नीयत से उसे कार में बैठाकर ले गए थे। इसके बाद तीन घंटे तक सुनसान क्षेत्र में देवकरण को लाठियों से पीटा। युवक इतना डरा हुआ था कि वह इस संबंध में सही जानकारी भी नहीं दे पा रहा था।

अब एक बार फिर आरोपियों ने युवक की मां बालूबाई और काकी सुंदरबाई को जान से मारने की धमकी मिल रही है। कोतवाली टीआई उदयसिंह अलावा के अनुसार केस दर्ज कर लिया है, जल्द ही आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

देवकरण का परिवार धमकियों से इतने डरा हुआ है कि उन्होंने घर से निकला भी बंद कर दिया। देवकरण के जीजा होकमसिंह कराड़ा ने बताया दयाराम शहर के हिस्ट्रीशीटर के साथ मिलकर पूरे परिवार को बस से कुचलवाने की धमकी दे रहा है। गत दिनों उन्होंने बालूबाई और सुंदर बाई से कहा कि खेत पर गए तो बस से कुचलकर घर जला देंगे। इसके चलते देवकरण के परिवार को अब सड़क तक पर जाने में डर लगा रहता है। देवकरण की मां बालूबाई ने इसकी लिखित शिकायत की है।

