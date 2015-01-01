पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:त्योहार पर लॉकडाउन बेअसर : पिछले साल से 90% बढ़ी कार की मांग, बाइक व ट्रैक्टर की भी बुकिंग

शाजापुर4 घंटे पहले
मार्च के बाद से आए सारे त्योहारों पर संक्रमण का साया रहने के बाद दिवाली पर नजारा बिलकुल उलट देखने को मिलेगा। मार्केट में बंदी का अनुमान लगाकर निराश बैठे ऑटो मोबाइल्स कारोबारियों का उम्मीद से कई गुना ज्यादा व्यापार हो गया। डिमांड के आगे अब स्टॉक भी कम पड़ गया। हालांकि इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स मार्केट में अभी स्थिति 50-50 है।

24 मार्च से लॉकडाउन के कारण पिछले 8 माह से सारे कारोबार ठप हो गए। इस दौरान अब तक सारे सारे त्योहार भी लोगों ने समिति स्तर पर मनाए लेकिन दिवाली पर्व की शुरुआत ही नई ऊर्जा के साथ हुई। पांच दिनी उत्सव के पहले ही दिन मार्केट में खरीदी के लिए इतनी भीड़ आई की मुख्य नई सड़क से लेकर चौक, सोमवारिया व किला रोड पर पूरे दिन जाम जैसे हालात रहे। आज दोपहर बाद से लगने वाली धनतेरस के संयोग को लेकर कई लोगों ने सामान की बुकिंग करा ली। कपड़ा, मिठाई, होम डेकोरेशन दुकानों पर पूरे दिन खरीदी का दौर चला।

तेरस पर खरीदी का महत्व

ज्योतिषार्चा पं. बाबूलाल शर्मा ने बताया कि आज 12 नवंबर को उदया तिथि में द्वादशी रहेगी लेकिन दोपहर बाद 4.41 बजे से धन तेरस शुरू हो जाएगी। हस्त नक्षत्र, कन्या राशि में चंद्रमा, गुरु का मकर होने से रात 9.41 बजे तक खरीदी से लेकर धनतेरस व धन्वंतरि पूजन के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त रहेगा। इसके अगले दिन 13 नवंबर को उदया तिथि में भी तेरस रहेगी। लेकिन इस बार इसका महत्व एक दिन पहले गुरुवार को ही रहेगा। पूजन व खरीदी आदि के लिए धन तेरस का महत्व भी इसी दिन रहेगा। शुक्रवार को तेरस रहेगी। लेकिन धनतेरस वाला महत्व नहीं रहेगा।

कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए कार की डिमांड बढ़ी

कोरोना संक्रमण की खतरे से बचाव के लिए इन दिनों कार की मांग बढ़ने लगी है। खासकर दिवाली पर पिछले साल की तुलना 90 प्रतिशत ज्यादा कारों की बुकिंग हो चुकी है। स्थिति यह है कि शोरूम पर अब कार ही कम पड़ गई।

शोरूम मैनेजर अजीत सौराष्ट्रीय ने बताया कि पिछले साल दिवाली पर सिर्फ एक ही कार बिकी थी। लेकिन इस बार धनतेरस के एक दिन पहले ही शोरूम पर रखा पूरा स्टॉक खत्म हो गया। अब तक 10 कारों की बुकिंग हो गई। इसके बाद भी ग्राहक बुकिंग के लिए आए लेकिन अब स्टॉक ही नहीं बचा। लॉकडाउन में प्रोडक्शन नहीं होने से नया माल भी नहीं मिल पा रहा है। ऐसे में अब ग्राहकों के आर्डर भी बुक नहीं कर पा रहे हैं।

लॉकडाउन में फैक्टरियां बंद, बाइक का स्टॉक कम पड़ा

बस व अन्य संसाधनों से सफर करने के बजाय लोग अब संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए चार पहिया व दोपहिया वाहन खरीदी पर जोर देने लगे हैं। यही वजह है कि इस दिवाली बाइक कम पड़ गई। लालघाटी स्थित बाइक शोरूम के कर्मचारी ने बताया धनतेरस के लिए 100 बाइकों की बुकिंग हो चुकी है। 30-40 एक्टिवा भी बुक हो चुकी है। अब माल नहीं बचा। पिछले साल दिवाली पर 80 बाइकें बिकी थी।

