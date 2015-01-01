पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Locked The Swimming Pool The Next Day, The Children Who Came To Play During The Day Were Forbidden From Walking In The Park.

सुविधा का इंतजार:तरणताल में दूसरे ही दिन ताला लगाया, दिन में खेलने पहुंचे बच्चों को पार्क में घूमने से चौकीदार करता रहा मना

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • नपा सीएमओ बोले- संक्रमण खत्म होने तक धैर्य रखना होगा

स्टेडियम मैदान में बने स्वीमिंग पूल के लोकार्पण के दूसरे ही दिन ताला लगा मिला तो चीलर नदी के किनारे पर बने पार्क में पहुंचे बच्चों को भी वहां तैनात चौकीदार रोक-टोक करता रहा। दरअसल आनन-फानन में नपा ने इन सुविधाओं का शुभारंभ तो करा दिया, लेकिन अभी भी छोटे-छोटे काम अधूरे पड़े हैं। ऐसे में इनके उपयोग के लिए लोगों को इंतजार करना पड़ सकता है। इधर नपा सीएमओ ने इसे लेकर तर्क दिया कि संक्रमण के बादल छंटने तक शहर के लोगों को धैर्य रखना होगा।

विकास कार्यों की इस सौगात को लेकर जब भास्कर ने शुभारंभ के दूसरे ही दिन स्कैन किया तो चौंकाने वाली बातें सामने आई। स्वीमिंग पूल में तैराकी सिखाने के लिए नपा के पास अभी कोई ट्रेनर भी नहीं है, साथ ही इसमें एंट्री सिस्टम भी तैयार होना बाकी है।

नपा कर्मचारियों के अनुसार तैराकी के लिए सदस्यों के रूप में ही एंट्री की जाएगी। जब भास्कर टीम चीलर नदी के किनारे बने पार्क में पहुंची तो यहां बच्चे खेलते दिखे, लेकिन इस दौरान यहां तैनात चौकीदार बच्चों को रोक-टोक करता दिखा। यह जरूरी भी था, क्योंकि यहां छोटे-छोटे काम अधूरे पड़े हैं। ऐसे में उनके चोटिल होने का डर भी बना हुआ था।

एक हिस्सा अधूरा

ओंकारेश्वर मदिर के पास चीलर नदी के किनारे पर बने पार्क में लाइटिंग से लेकर गार्डनिंग का लगभग पूरा काम पूर्ण हो गया है। लेकिन इसके दूसरे हिस्से में बने घाट वाला निर्माण अधूरा है। यहां कई स्थानों पर सिर्फ मुरम फैला रखी है। ऐसे में यदि समय पर काम पूरा नहीं हुआ तो शहर को मिली इस सौगात की सूरत ही बिगड़ी हुई दिखाई देगी।

इंटकवेल से होगी सप्लाई

जलप्रदाय के लिए चीलर बांध से वाटर वर्क्स तक पानी लाने के लिए अब तक खुली नहर और नदी का उपयोग किया जा रहा था। शुक्रवार को नए इंटकवेल का शुभारंभ होने से तीन दिन बाद इसी से वाटर वर्क्स तक सप्लाई शुरू कर दी जाएगी। अंडरग्राउंड पानी पहुंचने की नई व्यवस्था से वाटर फिल्टर प्रोसेस में मदद मिलेगी तो व्यर्थ पानी बहने से भी बच जाएगा।

टेंडर प्रक्रिया के बाद संचालन : नपा सीएमओ भूपेंद्र दीक्षित ने बताया कि शहर के विकास कार्यों की शुरुआत कर दी गई है। स्वीमिंग पूल के लिए टेंडर प्रक्रिया कर संचालन किया जाएगा, साथ ही ट्रेनर की व्यवस्था भी करनी है। जहां तक पार्क की बात है तो संक्रमण के बादल छंटने के बाद ही शहर के सभी पार्कों को खोल दिया जाएगा।

