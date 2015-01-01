पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रद्धालु:अनार के रस व दूध से किया महालक्ष्मी का अभिषेक,रात 3 बजे से मंदिर पहुंचे श्रद्धालु

शाजापुरएक घंटा पहले
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में दीपावली का पूजन करवाते पुजारी संतोष गिरि।

शहर के तेलीवाड़ा मोहल्ले में स्थित महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में दिवाली की रात 3 बजे से श्रद्धालुओं की मंदिर में लाइन लगी और दर्शनों के साथ पूजन किया। शहर के एकमात्र लक्ष्मी मंदिर जहां दिवाली पर दूध अभिषेक के साथ-साथ अनार का अभिषेक भी किया गया। प्रतिवर्ष यहां ग्रामीण और शहरी लोगों के साथ अन्य प्रदेशों के श्रद्धालु भी काफी संख्या में आते हैं।

इस बार बाहर के श्रद्धालुओं की महामारी के कारण भीड़ कम रही। फिर भी मंदिर में शहर और गांव की काफी जनता थी। मान्यता के अनुसार घर की बजाए मंदिर पर ही लक्ष्मी पूजन करते हैं। जयपुर के श्रद्धालु कल्याण सोनी ने बताया कि हमेशा उनका परिवार दिवाली का पूजन करने के लिए महालक्ष्मी के मंदिर आता है। यह प्रथा उनके दादाजी लक्ष्मण सोनी के समय से चल रही है।

उनके गुरु रघुनाथ गिरि के शिष्य महादेव गिरि थे। सभी से मंदिर में पूजन करने की परंपरा बन गई। जो 110 वर्ष से चली आ रही है। अब उनकी चौथी पीढ़ी दर्शनों और पूजन का लाभ ले रही हैं। वे बताते हैं कि मां लक्ष्मी ने सब कुछ दिया जो एक परिवार को चाहिए होता है। इस मंदिर के चमत्कार दिखते नहीं महसूस होते हैं। इस मंदिर से कई श्रद्धालु जुड़े हैं, परंतु कोरोना की वजह से कुछ लोग नहीं आए होंगे या फिर देर रात में भी पूजन होता है इसलिए वहां तब आएं।
पांच बार किया पाठ
मंदिर के पुजारी संतोष गिरि बताते हैं कि दिनभर मंदिर में पाठ किया गया। इसकी संख्या पांच रखी गई। हर पाठ की अवधि भी 3:15 घंटे की रखी थी। यह उज्जैन के पंडितों को बुलाकर करवाया गया। साथ ही विष्णु सहस्त्रनाम और मंगलाष्टक भी किया। रातभर में लगभग 300 से 700 से ज्यादा लोगों ने मंदिर में दर्शन किए। 150 लोगों ने लक्ष्मी पूजन करवाया। अनार और दूध का विशेष अभिषेक किया गया। पूजन का सिलसिला रविवार रात 3 बजे तक चलेगा।

