प्रशिक्षण:देशभर के मलखंभ खिलाड़ियों को प्रशिक्षण देंगे मालवीय

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
राष्ट्रीय मलखंभ फेडरेशन और मप्र मलखंभ एसोसिएशन संयुक्त आयोजन में रविवार सुबह 10 से 11 बजे तक देशभर के मलखंभ खिलाड़ियों को शाजापुर में पदस्थ खेल एवं युवा कल्याण विभाग के द्रोणाचार्य पुरस्कार प्राप्त मलखंभ कोच योगेश मालवीय तनाव से बचने का ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण देंगे।

उनके साथ फिजियो थैरेपिस्ट अनुराग आचार्य प्रशिक्षण देने के लिए भी जुड़ेंगे। मलखंभ फेडरेशन के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रमेश इंद2ोलिया और मप्र मलखंभ एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सोनू गेहलोत भी ऑनलाइन उपस्थिति दर्ज करेंगे।

मसल्स को लचीला बनाना सिखाएंगे

कोच योगेश मालवीय ने बताया कि मप्र और देशभर से 200 खिलाड़ी से ज्यादा को ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। उनको यह बताया जाएगा कि मसल्स को लचीला कैसे बनाया जाता है। इससे खेल का तनाव भी खत्म हो जाता है। इसमें सबसे पहले शोल्डर स्ट्रेचिंग बढ़ाना, कोर मसल्स, मलखंभ के खंभे पर कैंची बनाना, ग्रिप बनाने के लचीलापन बढ़ाने के तरीके बताए जाएंगे।

