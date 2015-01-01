पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Shajapur
  • Malkhamb Players Are Now Given The Pandit Deendayal Scholarship; State Level Medalists And Players Played At National Level Will Be Contenders

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्कॉलरशिप:मलखंब खिलाड़ियों को अब पं. दीनदयाल स्कॉलरशिप; राज्य स्तरीय पदक विजेता और राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर खेले खिलाड़ी होंगे दावेदार

शाजापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्र और राज्य की स्कॉलरशिप के बाद मलखंभ के मेहनती और अत्यंत गरीब खिलाड़ियों को केंद्र सरकार पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय स्कॉलरशिप प्रदान करने जा रहा है। इसके लिए इन खिलाड़ियों को राष्ट्रीय मलखंभ फेडरेशन को आवेदन 15 जनवरी तक पहुंचाना होगा, जिसके बाद इन खिलाड़ियों को 7 से 10 हजार रुपए प्रतिमाह की स्कॉलरशिप प्रदान की जाएगी। वर्तमान में फिट इंडिया कैंपेन के तहत शहर से 20 जूनियर मलखंभ खिलाड़ियों को 10 हजार रुपए प्रतिमाह स्कॉलरशिप प्रदान की जा रही है।

राष्ट्रीय मलखंभ फेडरेशन के अध्यक्ष डॉ.रमेश इंदौलिया ने बताया 9 दिसंबर को साईं गवर्नमेंट ऑफ इंडिया दिल्ली में अधिकारियों से मीटिग के बाद फैसला किया कि मलखंभ खेल में ऐसे खिलाड़ी हैं, जिनका खेल स्तर बहुत अच्छा है और भविष्य में वो राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पदक प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। राज्य के सभी पदक विजेता या राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर प्रतियोगिता में भाग लिया है, जिन्हें किसी प्रकार की छात्रवृत्ति नहीं मिल रही है, जो अत्यंत गरीब हैं, जिनके माता-पिता (दोनों जीवित नहीं) है या कोई कोई एक जीवित है, ऐसे सभी ही खिलाड़ी पं. दीनदयाल उपाध्याय खेल छात्रवृत्ति का फार्म भर सकते हैं।

50 खिलाड़ियों को फायदा
द्रोणाचार्य पुरस्कार प्राप्त योग मलखंभ कोच योगेश मालवीय ने बताया खेल एवं युवा कल्याण विभाग में शहर के ऐसे राज्य स्तरीय और अत्यंत गरीब 50 से ज्यादा खिलाड़ी हैं, जिनको अभी भी कोई भी स्कॉलरशिप नहीं प्रदान की जा रही है, वह इसके पात्र बनेंगे। इससे उनके खेल में निखार आएगा और शहर का नाम भी रोशन होगा।

यहां कर सकते हैं संपर्क
ऐसे खिलाड़ी जो अत्यंत गरीब हैं और राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में प्रतिनिधित्व किया है, जिन्हें अभी तक कोई भी स्कॉलरशिप नहीं मिली हो, वह 15 जनवरी तक आवेदन करें। आवेदन डॉ. रमेश इंदौलिया प्रेसिडेंट मलखंभ फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया, कमला रोड कुम्हेर गेट भरतपुर राज.) 327001, पर भेज सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें