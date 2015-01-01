पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सार्थक दिवाली:100 से ज्यादा जरूरतमंद परिवारों को युवाओं ने पटाखे और मिठाई देकर खुशियां बांटी

शाजापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आज मुहूर्त में होगा पूजन, आतिशबाजी का दौर चलेगा

कोरोना के बाद आई दिवाली पर इस बार लोगों की विचारधारा में काफी बदलाव दिखा। पहले की तुलना में इस साल ऐसे ज्यादा लोग सामने आए जिन्होंने खुद से पहले पड़ोसी या जरूरतमंद की मदद के लिए हाथ बढ़ाया।

कोरोना काल के बाद लोग ज्यादा मददगार बनने लगे हैं। इसका असर दिवाली पर भी दिखा। लायंस क्लब के सदस्यों ने दो दिन पहले ही गरीब बस्तियों में दिवाली सेलिब्रेट कर ली। वहीं शहरी युवाओं के एक ग्रुप ने शुक्रवार को झुग्गी बस्तियों में जाकर दिवाली मनाई। ग्रुप सदस्यों ने 100 से ज्यादा ज्यादा घरों में आतिशबाजी के साथ मिठाई व अन्य सामग्री पैक कराकर दी।

युवाओं की इस पहल से गरीब बस्ती में खेल रहे बच्चों के चेहरे खिल गए। ग्रुप सदस्य व अभिभाषक सोनू नायक ने बताया कि आनंद संस्थान से प्रेरित होकर इस बार दिवाली के लिए नया प्लान बनाया। आर्थिक तंगी के कारण जो घर रोशन नहीं होंगे, हमने उन्हीं के घरों को जगमगाने का निर्णय लिया। इसके लिए 100 किट बनाई। इसमें दीपक, बाती, तेल, पटाखे और मिठाई आदि सामग्री रखी शामिल है।

घर घर जाकर उन्हें सामग्री भेंट कर पर्व की खुशी मनाई। शनिवार को सुबह से शाम तक शुभ मुहूर्त में पूजन होगा। शाम ढलते ही शहर दीपक की रोशनी से जगमगाना शुरू हो जाएगा। आतिशबाजी से आसमान भी रंगीन जो जाएगा। इसका असर एक दिन पहले शुक्रवार को भी देखने को मिला। लोगों ने अपने घरों को आकर्षक लाइटिंग से सजा दिया।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों को समस्या से मुक्त करने का बीड़ा उठाया

प्रशासन ने भी इस साल नई पहल शुरू करते हुए ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों को समस्या मुक्त बनाने का बीड़ा उठाया। इसके लिए कलेक्टर दिनेश जैन ने गुलाना तहसील के करीब 80 गांवों को मॉडल के रूप में काम भी शुरू करा दिया। एडीएम, डिप्टी कलेक्टर की निगरानी में तहसीलदार से लेकर आरआई व पटवारी सभी को गुलाना तहसील के इन गांवों में भेजा। गांवों की जमीन संबंधी सारी समस्याओं को अधिकारी ने मौके पर ही निपटारा कराने का टारगेट तय किया है।

कलेक्टर जैन ने बताया कि गुलाना तहसील क्षेत्र की निर्विवाद जमीन संबंधी समस्याओं को निराकरण भी कर दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा शासकीय रास्ते, श्मशान व मंदिर की जमीन पर कब्जे से लेकर पट्टे की जमीन पर कब्जा आदि सारे प्रकरणों का निराकरण किया जा रहा है। प्रयास रहेंगे की पूरी तहसील में कोई समस्या ही नहीं बचे।

