ओपन बुक प्रणाली:300 से ज्यादा विद्यार्थियों ने स्पीड पोस्ट से भेजी उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं

शाजापुर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ओपन बुक प्रणाली के तहत स्नातक तथा स्नातकोत्तर के विद्यार्थियों की उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं जमा करने का सोमवार को अंतिम दिन था। 5 बजे बाद तक छात्र-छात्राएं काॅलेज और संग्रहण केंद्रों पर अपनी उत्तर पुस्तिका जमा कराते रहे। इसके अलावा प्राइवेट स्नातक स्नातकोत्तर प्रथम तथा द्वितीय वर्ष के छात्र-छात्राएं बड़ी संख्या में शहर के मुख्य संग्रहण केंद्र पर असाइनमेंट लेकर पहुंचे।

उत्तर पुस्तिका भेजने का दूसरा विकल्प स्पीड पोस्ट था। ऐसे में 300 से ज्यादा विद्यार्थियों ने अपनी उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं स्पीड पोस्ट के माध्यम से भेजी। बीकेएसएन कॉलेज के प्रभारी प्राचार्य डॉ. वी.के. शर्मा ने बताया कि बीकॉम फर्स्ट ईयर के विद्यार्थियों के सीसी का परिणाम आ चुका है। इसे विक्रम यूनिवर्सिटी भेज चुके हैं। इस वर्ष संक्रमण के कारण ओपन बुक प्रणाली के तहत स्नातक तथा स्नातकोत्तर और प्रथम तथा दूसरे वर्ष के के लिए सीसी के प्रश्न उनकी साइट पर अपलोड कर दिए गए थे। इनका पहला परिणाम बीकॉम प्रथम वर्ष के छात्र छात्राओं का आ चुका है। सभी के रिजल्ट इस बार जल्दी बनाए जाएंगे।

