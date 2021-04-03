पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भू-माफिया:नपा सीएमओ ने कराई अवैध कॉलोनाइजरों पर एफआईआर, कई नाम लिस्ट से गायब

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहली बार भू-माफिया पर हुई शहर में कार्रवाई

शहर में पहली बार भू-माफिया के खिलाफ एफआईआर की कार्रवाई की गई। कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर नगर पालिका सीएमओ ने सिटी कोतवाली में कुछ लोगों पर एफआईआर दर्ज कराई है। हालांकि कलेक्टर ने जिन लोगों पर एफआईआर कराने की सूची जारी करते हुए आदेश जारी किए थे, उनमें से कई नाम नपा की इस लिस्ट में गायब है। गौरतलब है कि कलेक्टर दिनेश जैन के आदेश क्रमांक रीडर 2020/722 एवं 723 दिनांक 28 दिसंबर 2020 को शाजापुर नगर पालिका द्वारा भू-स्वामी शेरू पिता गुलाब खान, सलीम पिता शेरू खान, अशफाक एहमद, अफसार एहमद, मुश्ताक अहमद के खिलाफ अवैध रूप से कॉलोनी काटने और भूखंड बेचने के मामले में शाजापुर कोतवाली में मामला दर्ज किया है। वहीं मजेदार बात यह है कि जिन अवैध कॉलोनाइजरों पर प्रकरण दर्ज हुआ है, उनमें से मां उमिया धाम कॉलोनी में बिजली के पोल नगर पालिका ने कुछ ही माह पहले लगवाए हैं। टीएंडसी से अनुमति नहीं ली जिन पर एफआईआर हुई, उन्होंने छोटे-छोटे टुकड़े में भूमि विक्रय कर मकानों का निर्माण करा दिया। इसमें न तो टीएंडसी से अनुमति ली गई, न ही नपा में विकास शुल्क जमा कराया। उल्लेखनीय है कि दो दर्जन से अधिक भूमाफिया को अवैध भूखंड बेचने के मामले में नोटिस जारी किए गए थे, लेकिन बाकी भूमाफिया पर कार्रवाई को लेकर अधिकारी कुछ भी कहने से बच रहे हैं। ऐसे में भूमाफिया पर कार्रवाई को लेकर जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों की निष्पक्षता पर सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं।

आगे भी कार्रवाई करेंगे
^दो दिन से एफआईआर दर्ज कराई जा रही है। दो कॉलोनाइजारों पर अभी एफआईआर दर्ज हो चुकी है। आगे भी कार्रवाई लगातार जारी रहेगी।
भूपेंद्रकुमार दीक्षित, सीएमओ नगर पालिका शाजापुर
प्रतिवेदन पर एफआईआर
^नगर पालिका द्वारा जिन भूमाफिया के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करने के प्रतिवेदन दिए थे, उन सभी के खिलाफ मामला पंजीबद्ध किया गया है।
उदयसिंह अलावा, टीआई सिटी कोतवाली

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें