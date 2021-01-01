पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिविर आयोजित:बीमा राशि के पोर्टल में किसानों का नाम ही नहीं, बुडलाय के ग्रामीणो ने तहसीलदार को दिया ज्ञापन

सलसलाई2 घंटे पहले
पोर्टल में नाम नहीं होने पर तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन सौंपते किसान।
पोर्टल में नाम नहीं होने पर तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन सौंपते किसान।

किसानों ने 2019 में बीमा की प्राइमरी राशि प्राथमिक सहकारी संस्था सलसलाई में जमा कराई। इसकी रसीद भी है, पर बैंक द्वारा आयोजित शिविर के दौरान बीमा राशि के पोर्टल में नाम व गांव का नाम भी नहीं दिखाई दे रहा।

तहसीलदार, कलेक्टर, जिला सहकारी बैंक के जिम्मेदार अधिकारी के साथ क्षेत्रीय विधायक व राज्यमंत्री इंदरसिंह परमार को भी आवेदन देकर अवगत कराया। अब तक मामले में किसी ने भी ध्यान नहीं दिया। किसान जीवन परमार, विमल परमार, भोजराज परमार, संतोष राठी ने बताया कि मंत्री ने कहा था कि बीमा संबंधित राशि के लिए बैंक में शिविर लगाने के निर्देश दिए थे। जो शिविर लगा, उसमें जिम्मेदारों द्वारा कोई सुनवाई नहीं की जा रही है। बीमा अधिकारी कह रहे कि मंत्री को शिकायत कर दी, वह भी कुछ नहीं कर पाए तो हम क्या करेंगे।

उग्र आंदोलन करेंगे
किसानों ने नायब तहसीलदार पारस को ज्ञापन देकर बीमा पोर्टल से प्राइमरी जमा करने के बाद भी नाम गायब हुआ है, उन्हें जुड़वाने की मांग की। अगर जल्दी नहीं नाम नहीं जोड़े गए तो उग्र आंदोलन किया जाएगा। इसकी पूरी जवाबदारी प्रशासन की रहेगी।

