माैसम:2.54 लाख हेक्टेयर की रबी फसल की एक सिंचाई निपटी, ठंड बढ़ने से 2 लाख हेक्टेयर की गेहूं फसल में 10% बढ़ेगा उत्पादन

  • दो वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस व चक्रवाती हवा के कारण बिगड़ा मौसम, पूरे दिन हलकी बारिश, आज भी दोपहर तक बारिश के आसार

वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस व चक्रवाती हवा के कारण देररात से अचानक बिगड़े मौसम के कारण शुक्रवार को पूरे दिन बूंदाबांदी का दौर चला। शाम 5 बजे तक हुई 6 एमएम बारिश के बाद रात में भी इतनी ही बारिश होने की उम्मीद है। अचानक बने बारिश के मौसम से जिले के 2.54 लाख हेक्टेयर में बोई रबी फसल को फायदा होगा। खासकर बड़वार से अब तक रुकी गेहूं फसल को इसका सबसे ज्यादा फायदा होगा। इससे गेहूं उत्पादन पर सीधे 10 फीसदी बढ़ोतरी होगी।

ज्ञात रहे गुरुवार आधी रात के बाद ही जिले में बारिश का सिस्टम बनना शुरू हो गया। बूंदाबांदी के साथ शुक्रवार सुबह से रह रहकर दिन में कई बार हलकी बारिश हुई। इससे शहर की सड़कों पर पानी बह निकला। बारिश होने से जिले में अचानक ठिठुरन भी बढ़ गई। दिन के अधिकतम तापमान में 24 घंटे में ही 10 डिग्री की गिरावट हो गई।

हालांकि बादलों के कारण दो न्यूनतम तापमान 14 डिग्री पर था। वह बढ़कर 17.5 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। इस बारिश को कृषि विशेषज्ञ किसानों के लिए फायदेमंद बता रहे हैं। बारिश ने एक सिंचाई का काम निपटा दिया। अब बारिश रुकते ही ठंड बढ़ने की संभावनाओं को देख गेहूं फसल को ज्यादा फायदा होगा। उप संचालक कृषि आर.पी.एस. नायक ने बताया कि बारिश होने से किसानों को एक सिंचाई कम करना पड़ेगी।

इसलिए हुई अचानक बारिश
मौसम विशेषज्ञ सत्येंद्र धनोतिया ने बताया कि अरब सागर की तरफ से उठी चक्रवाती हवा के साथ ही दो वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस राजस्थान व जम्मू-कश्मीर की तरफ से एक साथ आ गए। इस कारण जिले में हलकी बारिश हो गई। दिन में 6 एमएम के बाद देररात भी ऐसे ही एक दो बार हलकी बारिश होने के आसार है।

बारिश से फायदा, उत्पादन बढ़ेगा
गेहूं फसल की जरूरत के मुताबिक अब तक ठंड शुरू नहीं हो सकी। इस कारण गेहूं फसल की बड़वार नहीं हो सकी। कई इलाकों में तो 8 से 10 इंच हाइट वाली फसल में ही बाली आना शुरू हो गई। ऐसे दौर में हुई बारिश से न सिर्फ सिंचाई का काम होगा। बल्कि बारिश रुकने के बाद ठंड बढ़ेगी। इससे गेहूं फसल की बड़वार होगी। जिसका सीधा फायदा उत्पादन में होगा। बारिश से औसतन गेहूं उत्पादन में 10 प्रतिशत फायदा होगा।
डॉ. कायमसिंह, वरिष्ठ वैज्ञानिक कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र गिरवर

आगे क्या : मौसम खुलने के आसार
मौसम विशेषज्ञ धनोतिया ने बताया कि वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस व चक्रवाती हवाओं के कारण बनी बूंदाबांदी की स्थिति सुबह से छंटना शुरू हो जाएगी। दोपहर तक माैसम साफ हो जाएगा। बादलों के छंटने के बाद फिर ठंड बढ़ने के आसार है।

