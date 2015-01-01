पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलेक्टोरेट में पहुंचा संक्रमण:दो महिला अधिकारियों सहित एक अफसर पॉजिटिव, आंकड़ा 1348

शाजापुर4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण अब कलेक्टोरेट तक पहुंच गया है। यहां कार्यालय में पदस्थ दो वरिष्ठ महिला अधिकारियों की रिपोर्ट मंगलवार को पॉजिटिव आई है।

दोनों अधिकारियों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने की सूचना मिलते ही कार्यालयों में हड़कंप मच गया। इसमें एक कलेक्टोरेट बिल्डिंग में बने कार्यालय और एक अन्य समीप की बिल्डिंग में पदस्थ है। साथ ही कलेक्टोरेट के प्रथम तल पर ही स्थित एक अन्य कार्यालय के अधिकारी की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है।

इसी तरह जिले से भेजे गए सैंपलों में से 324 की बुधवार को आई रिपोर्ट में 9 नए पॉजिटिव सामने आए हैं। इन्हें मिलाकर जिले में अब कुल पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 1348 हो गई। हालांकि इनमें से 1229 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने पर डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया है। जिले में फिलहाल 97 एक्टिव केस हैं। इनमें से 76 का जिले में और 21 मरीजों का जिले से बाहर उपचार चल रहा है।

